Obituary: Alhaji Muhammad Badamassie Mahdi

Assalamu Alaikum
Inna li Llahi wa Inna Ilaihi Rajioun
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Alhaji Muhammad Badamassie Mahdi (photo) which occured in the evening of Wednesday May 31, 2023. He was 84 years old.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 55 years, aunty Roshan, his children Mr. Kassim Mahdi (wife, Lois), Sister Remmy Wermes (husband, Richard), and Sister Maimuna Mahdi.
His siblings include Haja Alakeh Mahdi, Sister Maimuna Jawara, Alhaji Dr. Othman Z. Mahdi, Haja Amina Mansaray, and Haja Mariama Sanusi, and Sister Ramatu Bah.
Relatives include the Mahdi, Alghali, Savage, Alharazim, Newland, Torbieu, Gillen, Aziz, Davies, Karim, Joaque, Ibrahim, Denton, Thomas, Zubairu, Rahim, Aunty Kitty Fadlu-Deen & family, Williams, Deen, King, Garber, Sulaiman, Lamin, Hamid, Coker, Betts, the entire Yardee and Ajibodeh families in Fourah Bay, as well as the family of Alhaji Salieu Njai Mahdi in Dakar, Senegal, the family of uncle George Adesimi Davies, the family of uncle Michella Thomas, and the Pabs-Garnon family of Waterloo.
He was an active member of the Masjid Ibad Ar Rahman in Durham, NC and also of the Sierra Leone Islamic Center of Greensboro, NC.
He also served on the Trust Board of the Fourah Bay Mosque - Jamiul Atiq. He was a founding member and an executive member of the Fourah Bay Community Foundation North Carolina.
Alhaji Badamassie Mahdi was a proud Prince Walean (Head Boy in 1957), and a Civil Engineering Alumnus of Glasgow University in Scotland. He was a former pilot in the RAF Volunteer Reserve.
He served as the Resident Engineer for *ABU* Construction company in Sierra Leone and in Liberia. He was credited for the construction of the Freetown-Waterloo Road, the Lunsar-Makeni Road, and the Bo-Kenema Road. He was part of the civil engineering team for the construction of the Congo Cross Bridge in Freetown. He also worked in Sierra Rutile, Sierra Leone Road Transport Corporation. In North Carolina, Alhaji Badamassie worked at the Durham Housing Authority until his retirement.
His family can be contacted as follows:
Mr. Kassim Mahdi: 614 584 6737
Sister Maimuna Mahdi: 919 641 3332
Dr. Sadia Mahdi: 901 246-2908
Alhaji Katani Mahdi: 336 339 7015
Date: Saturday June 3, 2023
Time for the Dhur and Janaza Prayers : 1:30 pm
Jamaat Ibad AR Rahman
3034 Fayetteville St,
Durham, NC 27707.
Tel: 919 475 5172
Internment: Durham Muslim Cemetery
2610 White Oak Avenue
Durham, NC 27707
Repass : Five Oaks Recreational Association
5109 Pine Cone Drive
Durham, NC 27707
Tel: 919 493 1495
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=SZHKMR74FRY38
