Saint Lucian poet Derek Walcott

The Sea Is History

By Derek Walcott

Where are your monuments, your battles, martyrs?

Where is your tribal memory? Sirs,

in that grey vault. The sea

has locked them all. The sea is history.

First, there was the heaving oil

of nothing, heavy as chaos,

then, like a light at the end of a tunnel,

the lantern of a lonely caravel,

and that was Genesis.

Then there were the packed cries,

the shit, the moaning;

Exodus.

Bone soldered by coral to bone

on the tilting sea-floor

mantled by the benediction of the shark’s shadow,

that was The Ark of The Covenant.

Then came through the plucked wires

of sunlight on the sea-floor

the plangent harps of the Babylonian bondage

as the cowries clustered white on the manacles

of the drowned women,

and those were the ivory bracelets

of The Song of Solomon,

and the ocean kept turning its empty pages

because this was not history,

then came the men with eyes heavy as anchors

who sank without tombs

brigands who barbecued cattle,

leaving their charred ribs like palmleaves on the shore,

then the foaming, rabid maw

of the tidal wave swallowing Port Royal,

and that was Jonah,

and where is your Renaissance?

Sir, it is locked in the sea-sands

out there past the reef’s moiling shelf,

where the man-o-wars floated down;

strop on these goggles, I’ll guide you there myself,

it’s all subtle and submarine,

through colonnades of coral

past the gothic windows of sea-fans,

to where the crusty grouper, onyx-eyed

blinks, weighted by its jewels like a queen,

and these groyned ribs with barnacles

pitted like stone,

are the cathedrals,

and the furnace before the hurricanes

and the bones ground by windmills

into marl and corn-meal,

and that was Lamentations

that was just Lamentations

it was not history;

then came, like scum on the river’s drying lip

the brown reeds of villages

mantling and congealing into towns,

and at evening, the midges’ choirs

and above them, the spires

lancing the side of God

bleeding to sunset and that was The New Testament.

The came the white sister’s clapping

like the waves’ progress,

and that was Emancipation—

jubilation, O jubilation—

vanishing swiftly

as the sea’s lace dries in the sun,

but that was not history,

that was only faith,

and then each rock broke into its own nation,

then came the synod of flies,

then came the secretarial heron,

then came the bullfrog bellowing for a vote,

fireflies with bright ideas

and bats like jetting ambassadors

and the mantis, like khaki police,

and the furred caterpillars of judges

examining each page closely,

and then in the dark ears of ferns

and in the salt chuckle of rocks

with their sea-pools, there was the sound

like a rumour without any echo

of history, really beginning.