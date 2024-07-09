PGS Joins African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy as Silver Sponsor

Global marine geophysics company PGS will participate at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 as a Silver Sponsor. PGS’s participation at the conference – scheduled for November 4-8 in Cape Town – is set to drive technology-focused discussions around advancing sustainable energy solutions across Africa.

At the core of its operations, PGS harnesses innovative technology to improve geophysical understanding and pioneer sustainable exploration practices on a global scale. PGS is currently in the process of merging with data and intelligence firm TGS to establish a premier energy data company. The merger secured approval from the Norwegian Competition Authority earlier this month and is poised to support African exploration and optimize the development of the continent’s hydrocarbon resources.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and governments and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Investing in technology-focused solutions is key to unlocking Africa’s full hydrocarbon potential and enabling sustainable development across the continent

Under its commitment to advance sustainable energy solutions, PGS recently signed a three-year multi-client survey agreement with Ghana’s Petroleum Commission for seismic data acquisition in the Tano Basin. The agreement involves a $2-million investment to reprocess existing data and enhance its quality to attract potential investors. Termed the “Mega Survey,” the initiative utilizes cutting-edge technologies, including public and PGS-owned 3D System datasets, to promote acreage within the basin.

Last November, PGS secured a contract for a 4D survey project offshore West Africa, leveraging its GeoStreamer technology to deliver high-quality seismic data. With a track record dating back to 2012, PGS has conducted over 50 surveys in the region, utilizing specialized vessels, such as the Ramform Atlas and the Ramform Vanguard, dedicated to West African projects.

Meanwhile, the ongoing PGS survey offshore Egypt – EGY24 Nefertiti – aims to enhance the understanding of shelfal and transform margin potential in the western boundary of Egypt’s offshore area. Partnering with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company, PGS utilizes its Ramform fleet and GeoStreamer broadband technology to gather detailed data for accurate structural imaging. The resulting dataset holds promise for companies establishing a presence in the area, as well as existing operators refining their exploration strategies.

“Investing in technology-focused solutions is key to unlocking Africa’s full hydrocarbon potential and enabling sustainable development across the continent. PGS’s participation at AEW 2024 underscores its commitment to ushering in a new era of data-driven exploration,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

To join Africa’s energy advancement, please visit www.AECWeek.com for further details on participation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.