AFCON: Leone Stars force African champions to a goalless draw

By Gibril G. Koroma, Toronto, Canada

The Sierra Leone national team, the Leone Stars, today forced Algeria, the current African champions, to a goalless draw in Douala, Cameroon.

In this first game the roaring Leone Stars have stamped their authority as a force to reckon with in the current African Nations Cup soccer tournament. The Desert Warriors of Algeria were clearly shocked and bewildered.

Leone Stars missed many scoring chances and the game would have ended in their favour if they were more focused. Striker Alhaji Kamara would have given Sierra Leone two great goals. He should however be encouraged, not chastised. He is going to do tremendous things in this tournament.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara, popularly known as Fabianski (photo) was wonderful but Sierra Leone defenders should continue to back him up when he leaves the goal area to stop a possible goal from the opponents. Defender Caulker always did that. Also, there were too many wasted shots from the Sierra Leonean attackers. It looked like each of them wants to be the first to score for Sierra Leone. They should play as a team. On the whole, Sierra Leone played an exceptional game.

Go, Leone Stars, go.

Watch highlights of the game, courtesy of the Confederation of African Football (CAF):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-v2R0CK3X7k