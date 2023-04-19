Podcast: Abdoulaye Fall

The Africa Sports Report Podcast host, Mr. Leslie Koroma Sr, speaks to rising Senegalese Basketball Star Abdoulaye Fall about his Basketball Journey from the playgrounds of Dakar to the SEED Academy in Senegal and on to the Spires Institute in Ohio USA.

