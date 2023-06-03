UN: President Bio launches bid for Security Council

By Geneba Koroma, USA

President Julius Maada Bio (pictured) had launched a bid to present Sierra Leone’s candidature for a seat in the Non-Permanent Category of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period 2024-2025 on the 23rd of September last year.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon Prof David J. Francis is currently in New York to advance His Excellency the President directive for Sierra Leone to return to the UN Security Council after 50 years.

The Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the UN, under the leadership of Ambassador Alhaji Fanday Turay, deputized by Deputy Permanent Representatives, Ambassadors Amara S Sowa, Michael I. Kanu, Head of Chancery, the Press Attache, Mohamed Massaquoi and the dynamic team at the UN mission have been working tirelessly to ensure a win for Sierra Leone.

On June 6th, 2023 VOTE Sierra Leone.