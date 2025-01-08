Sagacity
By Gibril Koroma, Canada
Kissing is an art
Gnissik si na tra
Sex is an art
Xes si na tra
Kissing and sex often go together but are not the same
Gnissik dna xes netfo og rehtegot tub era ton eht amas
Every man or woman should know how to do them properly
Yreve nam ro namow dluohs wonk woh ot od meht ylreprop
More about them should be taught in schools and universities
Erom touba meht dluohs eb thguat ni sloohcs dna seitisrevinu
There is nothing unethical and dirty about them
Ereht si gnihton lacihtenu dna ytrid tuoba meht
Love and consensual sex lead to world peace
Evol dna laussesnoc xes dael dael ot dlrow ecaep
Peace and love
Ecaep dna evol
Love and peace
Evol dna ecaep
