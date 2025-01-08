Sagacity

By Gibril Koroma, Canada

Kissing is an art

Sex is an art

Kissing and sex often go together but are not the same

Every man or woman should know how to do them properly

More about them should be taught in schools and universities

There is nothing unethical and dirty about them

Love and consensual sex lead to world peace

Peace and love

Love and peace

