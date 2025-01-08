Literary Zone

8 January 2025 at 23:08 | 206 views

Sagacity

By Gibril Koroma, Canada

Kissing is an art
Gnissik si na tra

Sex is an art
Xes si na tra

Kissing and sex often go together but are not the same
Gnissik dna xes netfo og rehtegot tub era ton eht amas

Every man or woman should know how to do them properly
Yreve nam ro namow dluohs wonk woh ot od meht ylreprop

More about them should be taught in schools and universities
Erom touba meht dluohs eb thguat ni sloohcs dna seitisrevinu

There is nothing unethical and dirty about them
Ereht si gnihton lacihtenu dna ytrid tuoba meht

Love and consensual sex lead to world peace
Evol dna laussesnoc xes dael dael ot dlrow ecaep

Peace and love
Ecaep dna evol

Love and peace
Evol dna ecaep

