Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Toronto for 2023. Toronto’s economy stands as a thriving testament to Canada’s economic prowess. As one of the country’s key financial and cultural hubs, the city boasts a diverse range of industries, including finance, technology, healthcare, and entertainment. Amidst its impressive growth is an essential driving force of women in leadership. This year’s awardees play a crucial role in shaping the organizations they serve, fostering collaboration, driving sustainable growth, and promoting a more equitable society. Their dedication within the workplace and through volunteerism is helping break barriers and spark change for future generations of women in leadership.

Among this year’s awardees is KB Brinkley, the CFO of BBTV, who is a seasoned finance transformation executive with over 23 years of experience spanning diverse industries, specializing in technology, media/entertainment, and online advertising, leading all financial functions for both public and privately held companies. Awardee Carrie Purcell, an emerging technology and digital transformation enthusiast, currently leads the Digital & Games divisions as Vice President at Relish Studios, where she creates acclaimed apps, games, and immersive experiences. Also awarded is Paula Cruickshank, the Senior Vice President in Ontario for BDC, who has successfully managed the Canadian Secured Credit Facility, a $12 billion program by the Government of Canada aimed at revitalizing the asset-backed securities market, and launched BDC’s Funding Platform for Independent Lenders, providing capital to smaller financing and leasing companies.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Toronto for 2023.

1. Victoria Bovaird

Partner & National Leader of the Organizational Transformation Offering, Deloitte Canada

Victoria Bovaird is a Partner at Deloitte Canada within Human Capital Consulting and leads the Organization’s Transformation Consulting Practice. Born in Toronto, she has worked in the UK, Europe, and Canada with a focus on financial services companies (banking, private equity), energy organizations, and within the public sector. Victoria is a management consultant with deep expertise in large transformation programs, M&As, technology implementations, and organizational challenges that can be solved through human-centered solutions. She has worked with some of the world’s leading brands and corporations.

Victoria is on the board of Daytrippers Children’s Charity and a member of the McGill Women, Leadership, and Philanthropy Committee. She has a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and a master’s degree from the University of Sussex in the UK.

2. Linda Muneka

Vice President, Management Resources Practice, Robert Half

Linda Muneka is the Vice President of Robert Half’s Management Resources practice, a premier provider of senior-level accounting, finance, and business systems professionals on a project and interim basis. She is responsible for driving the tactical execution of operational initiatives and go-to-market strategies for more than 90 offices in North America.

Linda joined Robert Half in 2015, quickly taking on increased responsibility, including leading multiple teams by translating market and data-driven insights into actionable strategies, creating success in a highly competitive landscape. With this approach, she has been able to scale small teams to triple-digit growth rates and support large teams in maintaining eight-figure books of business. Linda and her teams have assisted thousands of clients with transformational business projects in areas such as governance, risk and compliance, technical accounting, financial systems, cash, and cost management. Before joining Robert Half, Linda specialized in strategy and operations in the technology sector. She was instrumental in scaling small technology startups across marketing, sales, and operational divisions.

Linda is a people-first leader, proudly a member of the company’s Global Women’s Employee Network (GWEN), and often mentors new employees on their professional journeys. After twenty years in China and Malaysia, she is fluent and educated in Mandarin, Albanian, and English. Linda holds a Master of International Business degree from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

3. Joy Shuchat

Partner in the Assurance Practice, Grant Thornton LLP

Joy Shuchat is a Partner in the Assurance Practice at Grant Thornton LLP, specializing in real estate and asset management. She helps clients with auditing and accounting issues in the real estate sector and collaborates with other service lines to help clients grow, expand and develop their business strategies and objectives. Her clients include entrepreneurs, partnerships, corporations, private real estate investment trusts, and pension funds. She also helps colleagues grow their practice as one of the client growth partners and was previously the assurance service line leader for the Southern Ontario business unit. Grant Thornton LLP is a leading Canadian accounting and business advisory firm providing audit, tax, and advisory services, and as a member of Grant Thornton International Ltd, Joy benefits from being part of a network providing clients with services in over 130 countries.

Joy received her undergraduate degree from the University of Western Ontario, and she received her Chartered Accountant designation in 1990. Joy became principal at Grant Thornton LLP in 2010 and partner in 2015. Joy is chair of the audit committee of Holy Blossom Temple and Foundation as well as treasurer of Jewish Family and Child Foundation. Before 2022, she was a board member of Jewish Family and Child Service and treasurer. She is a member of TCREW and served on the board, she was involved in the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation gala committee, the Ride to Conquer Cancer, and the Gutsy Walk. Joy has presented courses at Realpac, as well as other venues relating to International financial reporting standards and accounting standards for private enterprises.

4. Judy Mellett

VP of Product & Platforms, Channels & Customer Experience, LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services

As Vice President, Product & Platforms, Channels, and Customer Experience at LifeLabs, Judy Mellett’s current focus centers on engaging in purposeful design and delivery of end-to-end service experiences that reinforce LifeLabs’ value proposition and sustain customer loyalty. LifeLabs is the largest provider of specialty laboratory testing services in Canada. Together with their partners, they provide national access to specialized clinical tests.

As an active member of the Toronto design community, Judy serves on the Rotman Design Initiative Advisory Board and has taught business design to undergraduate students at the Ted Rogers School of Management. She currently trains women entrepreneurs and diverse groups with WE-Hub (Women’s Entrepreneurship Hub) and ADaPT (Advanced Digital & Professional Training), respectively.

5. Silvia Gonzalez-Zamora

Partner of the People and Change Practice, KPMG Canada

Silvia Gonzalez-Zamora is a Partner at KPMG, People and Change Practice. She has 20+ years of experience in management consulting with two of the big 4 firms, and she has expertise and passion for talent management, behavioral change management, people analytics, employee experience, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

She has led large-scale business transformations including the merger of banks in Latin America and North America, the birth of new product lines for the largest consumer brands global giants, and multi-country technology implementations for Fortune 500 companies. She has also led large culture change transformations supporting the Canadian Federal Government to create the 50-30 What Works Toolkit to support a diverse and inclusive Canada.

Silvia has been a speaker and trainer in new technology topics like employee experience (Ex), effective virtual teams and hybrid workforce, building think tanks, design thinking, resilience and wellbeing, virtual productivity and virtual reality (VR), and managing pods/tribes. She is a recognized thought leader in new market trends such as sociometrics, people analytics, data governance, digital labor, and regulatory change.

Silvia has a Master’s in Industrial and Labour Relations, from Cornell University, where she was awarded three scholarships. She is a Fulbright Scholar, a CONACYT scholar, and a NY State Female Latino awardee. She has been selected as part of the Top 10 Most Successful Mexicans in Canada, a recognition from Latinos Magazine, sponsored by Scotiabank. She is the winner of the Award 2022 Latinas to Watch For, from ALPFA the Association of Latin Professionals for America.

6. Paula Cruickshank

Senior Vice President of Ontario, BDC

Paula Cruickshank is the Senior Vice President in Ontario, overseeing BDC’s financing and consulting services across that province, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry to the role. She joined BDC in 2009 as vice president of securitization, taking over the management of the Canadian Secured Credit Facility, a $12 billion program by the Government of Canada to help restart the asset-backed securities market following the 2007-2009 financial crisis. She also launched BDC’s Funding Platform for Independent Lenders (F-PIL) to provide capital to smaller financing and leasing companies.

In 2015, Paula assumed responsibility for both Syndicated Financing and Indirect Financing, rebranding the unit as Wholesale Financing in June 2016. In 2017, she was appointed senior vice president of British Columbia and North, successfully growing the bank’s financing and consulting services throughout that region. In 2020, Paula transitioned into the role of Senior Vice President in Ontario to grow the region’s portfolio. She also took on the role of Business Lead for BDC’s Digital Transformation in Ontario from 2021 to 2023, in which she focused on ensuring digital investment decisions and strategies for segmentation, omnichannel, and client teams were aligned and continued to serve BDC’s clients.

Before joining BDC, Paula spent more than 11 years with the Scotiabank Group, where she gained broad experience in structured finance and corporate finance. She holds an International MBA from the Schulich School of Business and an LLM in banking and financial institutions from Osgoode Hall Law School.

7. Audrey Jacob

Chief Operations Director, IBI Group

As Chief Operations Director, Audrey Jacob is responsible for the firm’s global marketing & communications, human resources, and the office leases for IBI’s 60+ offices. She works alongside the other members of the Executive Team and senior leadership on the operational aspects of the firm. Having joined IBI Group in 1986, she is very familiar with the firm’s history, its work, and its people. An important area of focus for Audrey relates to guiding and developing a work environment and policies that embrace diversity, inclusion, and belonging

Audrey is a Registered Professional Planner (RPP) and a Professional Land Economist (PLE) with more than 25 years of experience. Previously, she led the firm’s Real Estate Economic & Planning practice, specializing in growth management/land needs, market analysis, development/financial feasibility/strategy, economic impact, development charges, and municipal financial impact analysis.

Audrey has an undergraduate degree in geography from the University of Toronto and a master’s degree in urban planning from McGill University. She is the chair of the executive committee of the Pragma Council at the University of Waterloo, a forum of business, education, and government leaders, a member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), and a Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) Champion.

8. Nancie Lataille

Managing Partner, CEO and Board Practice of Canada, Heidrick & Struggles

Nancie Lataille is widely recognized as a leader in her profession. She has a breadth and depth of experience advising Canadian and international companies in CEO and board succession planning, assessment, recruitment, and effectiveness. She is a trusted advisor to clients, helping them navigate the rapidly changing global talent marketplace. Highly regarded for her comprehensive yet tailored approach, Nancie leads with integrity and industry acumen commensurate with clients she partners with, from start-ups to market leaders in Canada and abroad.

With more than 20 years of experience in talent management, Nancie’s approach is rooted in her early experience as a lawyer with leading law firms in Toronto and Montreal. She participates in several internal firm-building initiatives at Heidrick & Struggles, such as the flagship leadership development program, Accelerating Women’s Excellence (AWE). She also remains active as a founding member of the Diversity & Inclusion Council.

9. Heather Kay

Head of Financial Services Public Policy, Amazon Web Services - Canada

Heather Kay is the Head of Financial Services Public Policy for Amazon Web Services in Canada. AWS provides a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost infrastructure platform in the cloud that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses in 190 countries around the world. With data center locations in the US., Canada, Europe, Singapore, and Japan, customers across all industries are taking advantage of their low-cost, elastic, open and flexible, secure platform. Heather has broad experience gained through a career in the public and private sectors, with deep subject-matter expertise in public policy, financial regulation, and risk management. In her more than 15 years of experience, Heather has led the development of significant government policies for which she has appeared before parliamentary and senate committees. As a management consultant with Deloitte Canada, she worked with major Canadian financial institutions to develop and implement leading risk management and compliance functions.

Heather is passionate about leadership and has been recognized as an empathetic and strategic leader. As the mother of two children under four, Heather prides herself on work-life balance and supporting those she works with to find balance. She holds a master’s degree in public administration and is a member of the Women’s Executive Network and the board of the Canadian Lenders Association.

10. Jennifer Riel

Partner & Chief Strategy Officer, IDEO

Jennifer Riel is an IDEO Partner and Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, she works with the senior leadership team to set and activate the long-term strategy for the firm. She also collaborates with clients and internal teams to push the edges of creative problem-solving, leveraging tools from strategy and design thinking. As a strategy advisor, Jennifer has worked across industries and countries, helping organizations and teams to build winning, sustainable and human-centered strategies.

Before IDEO, Jennifer spent 13 years at the Rotman School of Management, where she taught undergrads, MBAs, and executives how to think creatively about their toughest challenges. During this period, she partnered with organizations to help them build their strategic thinking capabilities and transform their teams.

Jennifer is also the author of Creating Great Choices: A Leader’s Guide to Integrative Thinking (with Roger L. Martin, Harvard Business Review Press, 2017). Creating Great Choices is a Wall Street Journal bestseller and was shortlisted for Canada’s National Business Book Award.

11. Angela Clayton

President of Project Delivery, Infrastructure Ontario

With over 20 years of experience in the infrastructure sector, Angela Clayton has extensive experience working in both the public and private sectors in the areas of strategic planning, risk management, and program management. She is currently the President of Project Delivery, with Infrastructure Ontario where she is responsible for overseeing the strategy, planning, and implementation of infrastructure projects across Ontario. She spent her early career in property and asset management, working for Brookfield LePage Johnson Controls for nine years where she managed outsourced facility management contracts for national clients.

Angela is a Chartered Professional Accountant with an undergraduate degree in commerce and several professional designations, including Project Management Professional, Facilities Management Administrator, and Real Property Administrator. She is a passionate advocate for women in the infrastructure sector and actively seeks ways to make meaningful contributions to her community through her involvement in industry associations and volunteer efforts.

12. Jenn Bouyoukos

Head of People & Legal, Bench Accounting

Jenn Bouyoukos is an accomplished and award-winning CHRO with over 25 years of experience in transforming cultures within media, tech, and financial services. Notably, she has made significant contributions at eOne, Workbrain, SAP, Manulife, Kobo, and RBC. Currently the Head of People & Legal at Bench Accounting, Jenn is passionate about shaping the future of work for small business owners.

Recognized as one of the top 100 HR leaders globally by HRD, Jenn’s achievements extend beyond her success. She is a two-time Canadian HR Team of the Year finalist and a Corporate Social Responsibility finalist, demonstrating her commitment to excellence. She holds professional certifications as a Prosci Change Manager and Certified Diversity Executive. Her expertise also makes her a sought-after advisor for tech companies, venture capital firms, and private equity firms, contributing to advancements in the industry.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Jenn is dedicated to education and mentorship. She served as the President of the Canadian Association of Career Educators and Employers and is a frequent guest lecturer at the University of Toronto. Her mentorship extends to Futurepreneur, where she guides aspiring entrepreneurs. Jenn is a dynamic leader, transforming cultures, empowering small businesses, and advising tech innovators. With her commitment to diversity, inclusion, and positive change, she leaves an indelible mark on the industry.

13. KB Brinkley

Chief Financial Officer, BBTV

KB Brinkley serves as the Chief Financial Officer of BBTV and leads all financial functions including strategic and financial planning, accounting, treasury, tax, internal audit, and investor relations. KB is a seasoned and experienced finance transformation executive with over 23 years of experience in finance spanning different industries, with a background in technology, media/entertainment, and online advertising. She has diverse finance, accounting, internal audit, operational audit, and risk management experience serving both public and privately held companies.

KB was most recently an associate partner at EY as a finance transformation and EPM solution leader, where she was a thought leader for Integrated Business Planning (IBP) and ESG. KB has held various senior finance executive positions at Electronic Arts, Blackhawk Network, and Multiview, Inc. She is an alumna of the Harvard Business School and holds an undergraduate degree from California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo.

14. Manon Dicaire

Senior Vice President of Business Development, Creative Group, Inc.

Manon Dicaire has deep roots in the incentive and events industry having worked in global sales at Starwood Hotels, as an Account Executive at Strategic Meetings + Incentives, and managed her own consultancy business. As a leader in the industry, she has supported local chapters of SITE (Society for Incentive Travel Excellence) and MPI (Meeting Planners International).

Manon is a keynote speaker and part-time Professor at George Brown College School of Hospitality and Tourism. She speaks both French and English fluently and holds CMP (Certified Meeting Professional) and TICO (Travel Industry Council of Ontario) certifications. In her downtime, Manon enjoys traveling (for fun), skiing, reading, yoga, game night with friends, and spending time with her family.

15. Jessica Borges

Vice President Business Lead, Koo

Jessica Borges describes her career as a global journey of discovery, from India to the Sultanate of Oman, Dubai, and Canada, where she has spent over a decade in the diversity and inclusion space, reaching out to the fastest-growing consumer groups in the country. She brings a wealth of experience in global audience insights, creative strategy, brand development, and client management, and an innate ability to inspire creative excitement and inclusiveness in the teams she has worked with.

Through her career journey, Jessica made wonderful friends and connections around the world. Learning from a diverse audience has helped her shape, create and drive strategy and creativity. From Creative Director at McCann and Y&R, to running her creative shop in Dubai, and from VP Creative at Dyversity, to CCO and CSO at Maple Diversity, and now VP Business Lead at Koo, Jessica has enjoyed connecting customers to brands like J&J, TD, RBC, OLG, BCLC, Bell, Rogers, Unilever, Nestle, Coca-Cola, HSBC, Canada Post, L’Oreal, GM, and The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

She has been actively involved in several inclusion projects, including the launch of WelcomePack Canada, an initiative to help brands reach out to newcomers; Live Love Canada, a program to engage and educate immigrants on their settlement journey; Diversity Beyond Ethnicity, a program that builds inclusivity among segments like the 2SLGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities and Indigenous peoples. Her work has been recognized at local and international advertising award shows, including at the Montblanc/Emirates Woman Novella Writing Awards in Dubai.

16. Heather Ring

Partner, The Caldwell Partners

Having completed over 500 searches, Heather Ring is an expert in supporting committees through the process of leadership transition and truly loves the combination of head and heart involved in working with volunteer committees. Working across North America, Heather focuses primarily on leadership roles in education, arts and culture, social services, foundations, associations, healthcare, and government agencies. A founding member of Caldwell’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, Heather has been instrumental in the development of Caldwell’s inclusive search process. Her work with boards and committees and her research experience have earned her a reputation for careful listening and a passion for reaching a deep understanding of the organization and its culture.

Following an early career in academic publishing, Heather joined Caldwell from the Research Department of Dean Witter Reynolds (now Morgan Stanley). A graduate of Western University, Heather served eight years on the board of The Arthritis Society (Ontario), including three years as Chair. Passionate about the performing arts, she is a Governors’ Council member of The Shaw Festival.

17. Mouna Hanna

Partner, Whitelaw Twining

Mouna Hanna is a Partner in the Toronto office of Whitelaw Twining and leads the firm’s cyber and privacy practice group. Mouna is a Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the IAPP and holds a Certificate in Privacy Law and Cybersecurity from Osgoode Hall Law School. She is also a contributing author of the book, Cyber Liability and Cyber Insurance in Canada, published by Thomson Reuters. Mouna is a frequent speaker on the topic of emerging cyber and privacy risks.

Mouna provides strategic advice and guidance to clients across various industries involved in all manner of cybersecurity incidents, privacy breaches, and matters involving professional liability. She also advises clients on their obligations under Canada’s Federal and Provincial privacy laws and assists small and large Canadian and international organizations throughout each step of urgent, high-profile, and complex breaches. Mouna acts as both a breach coach and defense counsel to clients involved in litigation, particularly involving lawyers, IT service providers, data controllers, and other professionals following wire fraud, a data breach, or data loss.

In 2021, Mouna was recognized by Lexpert as a Leading Lawyer to Watch by Commercial Insurance and was awarded the Richard B. Lindsay QC Exceptional Young Lawyer Award by Canadian Defence Lawyers. She sits on the board of directors for Canadian Defence Lawyers and is the current treasurer. She is also a member of the Ontario Bar Associations Privacy and Access to Information section.

18. Carrie Purcell

Vice President of Digital & Games, Relish Studios

Carrie Purcell is an emerging technology and digital transformation enthusiast who harnesses the power of storytelling, worldbuilding, and human-centered digital design. She was an early adopter of metaverse technologies leading her to co-found Adatpika, an award winning VR gaming company creating virtual worlds, experiences, and educational environments. She also founded InsightResearch.tech where her expert team stays current on emerging technologies R&D and the ever-evolving state of generative AI applications and news.

Today, Carrie leads the Digital & Games divisions at Relish Studios, creating award-winning apps, games, and immersive experiences. She is an entrepreneur and community builder who chairs the Global Leader’s Organization, Toronto Chapter, connecting entrepreneurs and business leaders across the city. She has been awarded the Outstanding Leadership and Top Visionaries awards from the Education 2.0 Committee. Carrie also earned a master’s degree from the University of Toronto in the Arts and an executive MBA from Quantic School of Business and Technology where she specialized in blockchain and entrepreneurship. She loves to stay active in education and currently teaches in the School of Design at George Brown College in Toronto.

19. Cerys Cook

Chief People Officer, Swift Medical

Cerys Cook is the Chief People Officer at Swift Medical leading people strategy and operations, employer branding, communications, and team member experiences. She is also the Founder of Ryse Coaching, where she works with women leaders to deepen their impact by building confidence for the next phase of their careers. Cook has always held a profound passion for changing the face of HR from the "principal’s office" to being deeply embedded in core company strategy at the leadership table.

Specializing in high-growth scaling organizations, Cerys has spent her career working directly with as well as coaching and advising founders and CEOs. She has over 20 years of strategic people leadership across multiple industries including health and medical technology, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), and market research - building award-winning inclusive workplaces, driving performance excellence, and growth, and augmenting strong values-based cultures.

Before joining Swift Medical, Cook held the position of VP, of people and culture at BlueDot Inc. and prior to that VP of people and culture at The PUR Company. She has previously held leadership positions at Viva Naturals, Grimco, and Research Strategy Group. Earlier in her career before transitioning into the people space, she worked as a chef within the fine dining industry in Toronto.

20. Jessica Diniz

President, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Canada

Jessica Diniz is the President of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Canada. She first joined JDRF in 2015. JDRF is the leading global funder of type 1 diabetes research. They are a top national health charity with a bold strategy to accelerate the pace of type 1 diabetes research. Jessica is a compelling storyteller and leads with tenacity and energy.

Jessica is a seasoned senior executive with over 20 years of experience in healthcare and research fundraising, marketing, and strategic leadership. Before JDRF, Jessica worked in senior roles at Sunnybrook Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

20. Suzanne Wilkinson

Principal, Figure3

Climbing the ranks from Senior Team Leader to Principal at Figure3, Suzanne Wilkinson understands the power of interior design. Figure3 is one of Canada’s most distinguished multidisciplinary interior design firms. Leveraging design-based research and brand strategy, Figure3 helps clients to realize environments that achieve an equitable connection between people and place. Independently owned and based in Toronto, Figure3 has established itself as a trusted partner for over 28 years. With a diverse entrepreneurial team of 80+ creative thought leaders, it is the unique perspectives and ideas of our people which continue to be the foundation of our excellence.

With over 27 years of design experience, Suzanne brings innovation and insight to complex projects for both small businesses and prominent international brands across the workplace, residential, hospitality, and retail sectors. With a client-forward approach and a passion for bringing a brand’s core values to life, she is known for her boundless creativity and intense curiosity about the impact designed environments have on improving people’s lives. Suzanne continues to push boundaries and inspire those around her as a designer, speaker, mentor, and panelist.

21. Jessica Savage

Chief Executive Officer, North Strategic

Jessica Savage began her professional career 21 years ago. Today, she is the Chief Executive Officer of North Strategic, a communications agency that drives earned media programs for clients. The company is a passionate, entrepreneurial group with a wide range of consumer marketing, corporate communications, and brand-building experience. Savage is a strategic communicator specializing in thought leadership for C-suite executives of some of North America’s leading brands. Never one to shy away from a challenge, she moves between her teams, multiple projects, and big brands, guiding clients through good times and crises across the Canadian earned media and influencer landscape. As an agency-led expert across multiple media channels and platforms for more than two decades, she has built thoughtful, creative campaigns and brand moments within the technology, real estate, retail, CPG, finance, and travel industries.

Internally and interagency, Savage is a builder of culture-first environments. She has helped develop and expand a supportive network of peers who are driven by shared values, including a desire to learn, grow, and have a little fun along the way. Savage graduated from Western University with an undergraduate degree in classical studies.

22. Leanne Gibson

Vice President & Managing Director, Walmart Connect Canada

Leanne Gibson is currently the Vice President & Managing Director at Walmart Connect Canada, which is Walmart’s advertising and omnichannel media business. With over 25 years of experience in senior roles in consumer-facing technology and media companies, Leanne has a proven track record of building and scaling high-performance teams and driving growth. She is known as a trusted business partner and a leader who fosters an inclusive culture, with a strong passion for driving social and economic impact across the business community.

Prior to her role at Walmart Connect, Leanne served as the head of retail, eCommerce, and CPG for Meta Canada. In this position, she was responsible for driving growth and success for the country’s top marketers and executives. Before joining Meta Canada, Leanne held various positions at Twitter Canada, including head of revenue, interim managing director, and head of agency development. She also gained experience at AOL Canada, Olive Media, and Yahoo! Canada.

Leanne is a graduate of Queen’s University, a mother of three, a mental health advocate, and a marathon runner, including three runs in Boston. In addition to her professional achievements, Leanne currently serves on the board for the North York General Hospital Foundation and is a member of the Advisory Council for Hope Air.

23. Sohana Inderlall

Vice President and Deputy Head of Anti Money Laundering, TD Bank Group

A global leader overseeing the Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Anti-Terrorist Financing, and Sanctions program for TD Securities’ global footprint as well as leading TD Bank’s Global AML Program Office, Sohana Inderlall is an authentic, innovative, resilient, and engaging leader who prides herself on her ability to deliver transformational programs with top tier results. She is a champion for talent development with a reputation for building and leading high-performing teams in a fast-paced environment. In her prior roles at TD Bank, Sohana has led the Global Wealth Compliance function, and built and delivered the Banks programs for Conduct Risk Management and Culture Oversight. She enjoys working with the Banks senior leaders and being their trusted advisor to deliver TD’s strategy while helping colleagues crystallize their career goals. She values family and contributing to the community, and is a world traveler.

Sohana’s unique and diverse global experience as a client service and audit partner in a big four public accounting firm combined with her compliance, conduct risk management and culture expertise has helped TD’s businesses deliver growth and exceptional client service while meeting regulatory requirements.

Sohana holds the Chartered Public Accountant designation in Canada and South Africa. She has leveraged her prior audit experience and professional designations in her community board work. Sohana serves as the treasurer and head of the audit committee for Up With Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping homeless and at-risk women and gender-diverse individuals build a sustainable pathway out of poverty. Her prior board engagements include Ascend Canada and Canadian Mental Health Halton Region.

24. Lisa Hemi

Chief Financial Officer, Document Direction Limited

Lisa Hemi is the Chief Financial Officer of Document Direction Limited with over 25 years of experience across a broad range of industries. Document Direction is a Digital Business Services & Printing Solutions provider. Lisa currently leads Document Direction’s financial operations and is responsible for all accounting & finance operations, administration, and overseeing many components of business operations.

Lisa is a strategic partner to the leadership team focusing on the achievement of financial goals and growing the business. She has a proven track record of achievement in driving finance transformation, championing significant cost savings, and implementing processes to optimize performance. She has met many challenges related to complex contract executions, change management, and other transformations that required in-depth review, analysis, problem-solving, and resolution.

Before joining Document Direction in 2018, Lisa worked at Callian Capital Partners as their CFO. Before that, she held senior-level finance positions in the mining and real estate industries. Lisa is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant and started her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. She graduated from McMaster University with an honors undergraduate degree in commerce.

25. Hua Yu

Managing Partner, Level5 Strategy

With over 35 years of professional experience in marketing, finance, and management consulting in Canada, the US, and China, Hua is highly regarded as a Canadian industry leader in multicultural strategy and a trailblazing role model for women professionals of all backgrounds. Originally from Shanghai, China, Hua kicked off her career with the launch of Seagram’s Wine Coolers in China, successfully introducing a new product category to Chinese consumers. After moving to New York City in the early 90s, she accumulated experience working with senior US government officials on telecom projects and later launched two successful IPOs for prominent Chinese companies on the US stock market.

In 2005, Hua joined Level5 Strategy, Canada’s leading strategy and transformation consulting firm, and eventually became the Managing Partner in 2011. Throughout her consulting career, she has worked with a diverse clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, private enterprises, and start-ups, covering various sectors such as finance, retail, fashion, manufacturing, education, non-profit, and consumer packaged goods.

In 2022, Hua co-launched the popular Chinese language podcast titled "Turn Lemons Into Lemonade." In collaboration with brand strategist Poy Zhong, the podcast delves into current business cases and phenomena, with a primary focus on sharing strategies to transform challenges into opportunities. Since its inception, "Turn Lemons Into Lemonade" has consistently ranked among the top three Chinese language podcast programs in the marketing category on Apple Podcasts.

26. Sharifa Khan

Founder and President, Balmoral Multicultural Marketing

Sharifa Khan is the President and CEO of Balmoral Multicultural Marketing, the oldest multicultural marketing agency in Canada, where she leads a team of seasoned ethnic marketing professionals to service corporate, government, and nonprofit organizations. She has helped brands connect and engage with Canada’s diverse ethnic communities. Balmoral is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year.

Sharifa is a maestro in putting a cultural lens on strategy and brands, to drive engagements and solidify relationships between mainstream and these ever-growing market. Her motto is "Building Bridges of Understanding". She puts a cultural lens to strategy to build brands, drive engagements, and solidify relationships between corporates and the ever-growing cultural segments in Canada.

27. Kathleen Jinkerson

VP of HR & Total Rewards Solutions, The Talent Company Ltd.

Kathleen Jinkerson is an advisor and advocate who works with organizations to optimize their people and pay practices. She and her dedicated, expert team work with organizations locally and globally, helping them understand how to leverage proven and leading practices to refine their HR strategies and practices. She currently serves as the Vice President of HR and Total Rewards Solutions for The Talent Company. The Talent Company is one of the largest Canadian-owned human capital firms. They work with local, national, and global organizations, partnering with clients to achieve their mission and goals through effective people and culture practices.

A passionate advocate for effective leadership, Kathleen has mentored leaders early in their careers to the executive level. She has also provided leadership to organizations through board participation such as currently serving as the board secretary for the Alzheimer Society of York Region and previously as the board president for the Toronto Centre of Learning & Development.

28. Josipa Petrunic

President and CEO, CUTRIC

Dr. Josipa Petrunic is the President and CEO of CUTRIC. She is leading the formulation of several national transportation technology trials related to zero-emissions transportation and “smart vehicles” innovation, including the Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Demonstration & Integration Trial, the Pan-Canadian Hydrogen Fuel Cell Demonstration & Integration Trial, and the National Smart Vehicle Demonstration Project.

Dr. Petrunic has built up CUTRIC’s consortium to include more than 130 private and public sector companies and organizations across Canada. Previously, she served as the lead researcher in electric vehicle policy studies at McMaster University, and as a senior research fellow in the history and philosophy of mathematics at University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom in Science and Technology Studies. Dr. Petrunic continues to lecture in globalization studies at McMaster University. In 2018, she was named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 by Bloomberg News and Canada’s Top Clean 50. In 2019, she was named Aspioneer Top 10 Influential Women Leaders. In 2020, she received an award in WXN’s Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards for her role in the science and technology industry.

29. Morgan Marlowe

Founder & CEO, Perkopolis

Morgan Marlowe is the Founder and CEO of Perkopolis, Canada’s leading provider of fully managed discount programs. Since 1999, the company has brought employer-preferred pricing from big brands to nearly 4,500 corporations with hand-selected promotions that help employers engage and retain their employees in fun and financially rewarding ways.

As the original visionary of the company, Morgan serves as the voice of the customer, stewarding exceptional service standards, high-quality offers and a thriving company culture that remains true to its mission. With agility and adaptability, she has successfully led Perkopolis through economic downturns and industry changes, allowing the company to evolve and expand to meet market and consumer demands.

Deep in the heart of Morgan’s professional DNA are the twin talents of creativity and problem solving, which ensure that no entrepreneurial obstacle goes unchallenged. She brings attention to detail, a personable approach and an absence of ego to everything she does. Outside of Perkopolis headquarters, Morgan lives with her husband and two sons in Toronto and is rarely without a creative project, from perfecting the art of the macaron to planning the most epic family trip ever.

30. Urmilla Mahabirsingh

Partner, BIPOC Executive Search

Urmilla Mahabirsingh has over 20 years of experience leading strategic talent management and career coaching in the not-for-profit, private, and public sectors. Throughout her career, she has developed innovative solutions that drive organizational revenue and growth, while fostering a sense of belonging that aligns with the diverse needs of customers and communities. Urmilla is a graduate of the Human Resources Management Program at Sheridan College and currently serves as a Partner at BIPOC Executive Search Inc. Operating in Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and New York, BIPOC Executive Search Inc. stands as one of the few executive search firms in Canada, and the US, dedicated to cultivating extensive networks in Black, Indigenous, and racialized communities. By doing so, they ensure organizations access candidate lists that authentically reflect the global society in which we live and conduct business. Additionally, the firm actively recruits steadfast allies to their candidate lists, guaranteeing that leaders placed in key roles are genuinely committed to advancing the welfare of all.

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies, with ancestral roots in India and Nepal, Urmilla migrated to Kanata (Canada) on Turtle Island (North America) over 25 years ago. She has played a pivotal role in empowering numerous newcomers to Canada across various industries and functions, including the arts and culture, engineering, healthcare, information technology, logistics, and pharmaceutical, sectors.

As a mother of two cherished sons and upholding the belief of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ from the Upanishads which means ‘The World is One Family’, Urmilla’s guiding ethos is unity in diversity, as she actively engages with the community, striving to nurture a more harmonious, peaceful, and sustainable world, where love prevails.

30. Melanie Gibson

Head of Corporate Relations, The Personal Development School

Melanie Gibson began her professional career 12 years ago. Today, she is the Head of Corporate Relations of The Personal Development School, a global online platform with access to over 55+ courses, digital webinars and supportive community events. They have helped thousands of people around the world transform their lives using science, psychology and more than a decade of experience. The Personal Development School is in over 113 different countries with over 900,000 course downloads and has a 97% satisfaction score among members.

Gibson is a focused and results-driven sales and marketing executive with over 6 years of successful new business development, competitive market expansion, and sales leadership experience. In her role, she collaborates with a dedicated team in planning and launching sales initiatives that consistently surpass targeted goals and designs online marketing platforms that develop sales growth opportunities. Gibson leads product development and oversees marketing for numerous wholesale lines that are introduced in Europe and across North America. She is also responsible for writing and editing content used in our publications and marketing materials including catalogs, flyers, and mailers, and supervises government and licensing contracts including Disney North America, World Wildlife Fund, Simons, Sporting Life, and El Placio de Hierro.

Gibson graduated from the University of Surrey with an MA in dance and theatre education and from York University with an undergraduate degree in psychology, dance, and fine arts.

31. Cynthia Heyd and Leslie White

Co-Founders, Twinagers

Cynthia Heyd and Leslie White, identical twins are Co-Founders of Twinagers, a platform focused on changing society’s narrative around aging. Twinagers works to change the social narrative around aging by establishing a unique platform to inform, inspire and celebrate the invaluable skills and talents of those in their ‘Magic Hour’ years, through poignant storytelling and dependable information. They define this stage of life as 55 years+ and want to challenge the traditional and outmoded ideas of those at this age and tackle the last ism in the diversity portfolio framework. With the aging population living longer and healthier lives, Twinagers want to highlight a new attitude towards aging by connecting and amplifying the voices of those that celebrate aging and helping to flip the script on what it means to age well.

Cynthia’s career has been in advertising production. She climbed the corporate ladder within advertising agencies for over 30 years. As she hit 50 she knew she’d reached a peak and didn’t see an obvious way forward – let’s just say she could see the glass ceiling and wasn’t breaking through but knew she wasn’t finished by a long stretch. So, at 55 Cynthia started her first company. Over the next 7 years, it grew and is now a successful company, and a passionate side hustle started to take shape. This led to the founding of Twinagers which launched in April 2023.

Leslie has experienced a diverse range of roles. From working in the corporate world to starting her own not-for-profit venture, hustling as an entrepreneur on the side, and juggling the demands of being a mom and the CEO of her family, her plate has always been full. Her experiences at times felt like a non-stop roller coaster ride, challenging in the best possible way and filled to the brim with creativity (believe it or not!), and the most fabulous people, and for all of this she is beyond grateful. Leslie’s learned a lot about herself and her journey continues to unfold but she’s not finished yet. She is passionate about using her marketing and business skills to add to the voices fighting society’s outdated view of our aging populations.

32. Michelle Beyo

Chief Executive Officer & Founder, FINAVATOR

Michelle Beyo is the CEO and Founder of FINAVATOR, an award-winning payments and future of finance consultancy. She is also a strategic advisor to FinTechs, a Money 20/20 Rise Up alumni, a global council member of Women in Payments, the Membership Chair at Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization, a Payment Advisor at National Crowdfunding and FinTech Association of Canada, and a Board Member and the Interim President at Open Finance Network Canada.

Michelle started FINAVATOR as she is passionate about payments and financial inclusion. She has 20 years of extensive industry experience driving innovation across the retail and payments industry. Michelle was named the Top 30 Best CEOs of 2021 by The Silicon Valley Review and FINAVATOR was awarded Most Influential Leader in FinTech Consulting - Canada in 2020.

33. Grail Noble

Owner and CEO, Yellow House Events

Grail Noble is the Owner and CEO of Yellow House Events, a full-service event agency offering strategy, production, marketing and creative services. They specialize in the ​unboring​. They ​re​fresh, re​​design and ​re​​think events and activations to ensure talk-worthy, share-worthy experiences that resonate with modern audiences.

Grail has over 25 years in event marketing, sponsorship, and communications. She has previously worked on the client side with YTV, the NBA, Molson, and The Heart & Stroke Foundation, gaining valuable experience in the international media, sports, nonprofits, retail, and in consumer packaged goods. Grail has overseen sponsorships, events, and promotions for brands like Coke, Nike, Nestle, and the Molson Indy Car races. She has also worked as a snowboarding instructor in Switzerland and a bartender in Portugal.

Grail is proud of being listed on the Profit 100 for 5 years and on the W100 top female entrepreneurs in Canada. She was a previous winner of the regional RBC Female Entrepreneur of the Year and won the BDO Business Value award. Noble graduated from the Western University.

34. Evelynn Ratcliffe

Partner, Alair Homes Forest Hill Toronto

Evelynn Ratcliffe graduated from York University with a Bachelor in Arts, and a passion for business, marketing, and management. She has held increasingly senior management roles in telecom, professional services, and real estate development organizations. She is a multi-award-winning marketing and management professional with awards from the National Association of Home Builders and the International Property Awards and is one of the country’s first twenty Chartered Marketers. She currently serves as a Partner of Alair Homes Forest Hill Toronto.

Evelynn’s more notable projects include the conversion of the historic Tannery District in Kitchener, and the early phases of development of Downtown Markham. After nearly two decades in strategic roles, she finds the tangible rewards of building feed her soul in a way strategic plans never could, plus, she and her two young daughters, think it’s perfectly ok to pair steel-toe boots with a dress.

35. Lori Heller

President, Heller Productions

Lori Heller began her career on Bay Street working in Syndication & Debt Capital Markets at CIBC World Markets and eventually moved into event marketing, sponsorships, and donations. With the knowledge and experience under her belt, she decided to launch her own Event Management Company in 1998. Twenty-one years later, Heller Productions has raised the bar in the events industry and has gained a reputation as one of Canada’s finest event boutique companies. The name alone is synonymous with precision, personal edge, vision and flair.

Heller Productions has created and produced events for The Rose’ Picnic, David Foster Foundation, Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival, Vinifera Wine Lovers’ Gala, President’s Cup and countless corporate events, golf tournaments, conferences, award galas, and incentive trips around the world. Heller and her partners started The Rose’ Picnic in 2017 and have grown this into one of Toronto’s best summer festivals. Going into the 4th year, the event will attract over 10,000 guests to Fort York on July 11th, 2020. Future plans to go across Canada and into Europe are on the horizon.

Heller embodies a perfect blend of creative thinking, personal service and attention to detail. Her clients are thrilled with the consistent and exceptional service which allow their events to run flawelssly. The results speak for themselves, unforgettable events and outstanding successes, year after year. Heller graduated from York University with an undergraduate degree in business administration, political science and government.

36. Rann Sharma

Director of People and Culture, Canadian Mental Health Association

As the Director of People and Culture, Rann Sharma oversees CMHA Toronto’s human resources strategy and operations. This includes talent management, culture and engagement, compensation and total rewards, human resources policies, and equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives.

Rann was previously employed at Ontario Health, where she was responsible for several key initiatives, including building the Ontario Health Lab Network team responsible for COVID-19 testing and vaccines, building comprehensive talent acquisition programs grounded in equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism, and change management through the adoption of HR systems. Before that, she led human resources at Health Shared Services Ontario through integration into Ontario Health. Her past roles include HR leadership at health service providers and the not-for-profit sector.

Rann has been awarded admission into the Women’s Executive Network (WXN) Wisdom II Mentorship Program, which features Canada’s most influential female audience. Rann was selected as one of 16 Canadians across Canada to work on public policy and leadership development as an Action Canada fellow. She holds a master’s degree in human resources.

37. Elana Chan

Director of Americas SMB Marketing, Google

Elana Chan is the Director of Americas SMB Marketing at Google. With nearly 20 years of marketing experience, her goal is to help small & medium businesses get online, thrive, and grow through the transformative power of AI and digital marketing.

Her responsibilities include building and executing the marketing strategy for Google’s Americas Ads Acquisitions business, including programs through both direct & partner channels. She has deep expertise in e-commerce, paid media, growth & lifecycle marketing, and go-to-market strategies that help millions of businesses make the most of the web.

Prior to Google, Elana built iconic brands at Unilever, launched new products at Apple, and helped scale the startup, Jetsetter, and successfully sold it to TripAdvisor. Wherever she goes, Elana is passionate about leading teams, innovating on new ideas, and transforming businesses, particularly in the areas of digital commerce, lifecycle marketing & customer insights. She holds an HBA from Ivey Business School at Western University, an MBA from INSEAD, and also sits on the board of directors for Fora: Network for Change, formerly known as G(irls)20...because ceilings don’t shatter themselves.

38. Grace Almendras-Castillo

Founder & CEO, Self Care Catalysts

Grace Almendras-Castillo is an experienced entrepreneur, social impact and technology investor, inventor, and solver of big problems. Leveraging her global experience gained over the past two decades in consumer healthcare, and with a successful exit behind her with the acquisition of Self Care Catalysts, a pioneering digital health company, Grace continues to challenge the status quo in significant ways. As a pioneering lead in digital health transformation, she received numerous awards from various organizations including being one of the Top 50 Women in STEM in Canada, an E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year Nominee, Springboard Enterprises Alum, MaRS Venture amongst many others. She is a Health Innovator, an inventor, and one of the Patent Holders for Health Storylines, a digital health platform.

Turning her attention to solving the challenges necessary to achieve a fair and equitable distribution of financial capital for social enterprises and having already understood the transformational power of unlocking latent human talent, Grace now seeks to enable global social entrepreneurs by harnessing bright minds, catalytic capital and impact investors, enabled by an innovative digital platform. Grace takes learning passionately, having completed her undergraduate degree from the University of the Philippines, Executive Development Program, The Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, Entrepreneurship, The Rotman School of Business, University of Toronto, Sustainable Finance and ESG Frameworks, Yale School of Management, Social Finance and Impact Measurement and Management from The Said Business School, University of Oxford.

Grace comes from a family of women entrepreneurs and microfinance investors, who opened doors to give opportunities for employment to people. She continues to build on this meaningful legacy.

39. Uzma Vakani

Vice President of Major Accounts, GFT Technologies

Uzma Vakani is currently a Vice President of Major Accounts in the Insurance sector at GFT Technologies, a global IT consulting firm. Uzma is an energetic, passionate, and multifaceted consulting professional who has spent the last decade dedicated to the success of her clients, her colleagues, as well as her organization. At GFT, she has taken on various roles with massive impact over the last 3 years including building the foundations for rapid growth in Toronto/GTA, solving major technical resourcing problems for her 90+ clients as well as quadrupling her division’s revenue (in millions) within the Insurance sector.

Uzma is a core believer in inclusive teams and champions diversity in all realms, including cognitive diversity. Uzma believes people are the heart of all organizations and has spent the last 10+ years successfully connecting over 900 IT professionals to career opportunities within the GTA region. Uzma is known by her current and former clients and colleagues as highly responsive, committed, resilient, a problem solver, a trailblazer, accountable, courageous, results-driven, ethically conscious, and not afraid to take calculated risks.

Uzma graduated with an Honors Bachelor of Science at the University of Toronto, after which she completed her Honors MBA and several studies such as Harvard Business School’s Leadership & Communication program in 2022. She is currently enrolled in a 1-year comprehensive business program at EADA University in Barcelona in a joint partnership with GFT. After her studies at EADA, Uzma will present her final project in Barcelona Spain which will be focused on how to further improve Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at GFT.

40. Plabita Talukdar

Director, Professional Services Leader, Salesforce

Plabita Talukdar is a passionate technology consulting leader with a strong track record of driving business value for customers. Her expertise lies in SaaS and professional services. As a director of professional services at Salesforce in Toronto, Canada, she is responsible for overseeing key performance indicators of a consulting team that delivers time to value and business impact for customers. She previously served as a services leader in Chicago, USA, where led a team that delivered advisory engagements.

Throughout her career, Plabita has demonstrated expertise in leading and managing teams, driving digital transformations, and delivering successful engagements. She is adept at building strategic relationships, implementing innovative solutions, and achieving outstanding customer satisfaction. She is also committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. She has served as a leader for Salesforce Equality Resource Group, Southasiaforce throughout her tenure. Before Salesforce, she was with VMware, where she served as a process improvement leader. In her role at Vmware, she introduced operational improvements that enhanced customer experience and internal operations. As a consultant, she has worked with over 100 customers across various industry verticals.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Plabita embodies a deep-rooted passion for learning. She has a master’s degree in computer engineering from Purdue University, USA, a Global Executive MBA from the University of Toronto, Roman School of Business, Canada, and SDA Bocconi, Milan. Italy and a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical and Electronics from SRM University, India, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She has also served as a deputy project leader at Compass Probono National in Chicago, where she worked with a diverse team in delivering marketing and digital strategy to non-profit organizations.

40. Elaine Mah

Brand, Creative, & Media Director, Intel

Elaine Mah is the Brand, Creative, and Media Director for Intel Corporation, where she has proudly worked since 2005. For more than 50 years, Intel and its people have had a profound influence on the world, driving business and society forward by creating radical innovation that revolutionizes the way we live. Today they are applying their reach, scale, and resources to enable customers to capitalize more fully on the power of digital technology. Inspired by Moore’s Law, they continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address customers’ greatest challenges.

Among her many achievements at Intel, Elaine is especially proud of her work fostering innovation and growth with small businesses through her Canadian small business advisory board. She is a frequent speaker at industry and government conferences, and blogs on the importance of technology to the Canadian economy, as well as on emerging trends.

41. Jennifer Haufler

CEO and Producer, Lacuna Productions

Jennifer Haufler is an active and supportive member of The Canadian Media Producers Association, The Producers Guild of America, The Directors Guild of Canada, Women in Film and Television, The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, FilmOntario, and an Ontario Green Screen Ambassador. Having been a part of Toronto’s film business for over 20 years, Jennifer is a veteran in the industry and has worked on major studio and independent productions in film and television, including The Handmaid’s Tale, American Gods, Designated Survivor, The Expanse, The Witch, Small Crimes, Pixels, Pompeii, and Total Recall. She is currently the Associate Producer on Paramount+ Star Trek “Strange New Worlds”.

Jennifer’s feature film “The Marijuana Conspiracy” was recognized at the 2020 Academy Awards for gender equality. She is a strong advocate for the advancement of women in her field and was designated a ReFrame Ambassador, an initiative led by WIF and Sundance Institute to promote a more gender-representative industry on all levels.

Jennifer’s passion is deeply rooted in producing, empowerment, and philanthropy. She is a loyal supporter of the arts community and is a climate leader having gone through the Climate Reality Program instructed by Al Gore, and is a part of his inner “green” circle.

42. Julie Lottering

Director of Education for Unreal Engine, Epic Games

Julie Lottering is a passionate leader, currently serving as the Director of Education for Unreal Engine at Epic Games. In this role, she spearheads the development and execution of the global strategy for secondary and post-secondary education, as well as the upskilling of industry professionals. Her leadership and expertise contribute to the advancement of emergent and creative workflows in games, media, and entertainment.

One of Julie’s primary responsibilities is overseeing large-scale initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the gaming and entertainment industries. She plays a crucial role in driving the adoption of various tools within the Epic ecosystem, including Unreal Engine, Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Metahuman, Twinmotion, and Reality Scan. Her keen insight and strategic guidance ensure the seamless integration and utilization of these powerful technologies.

Before assuming her current position, Julie made significant contributions to the fields of visualization, technology, and learning through various avenues. Her prior role as the director of education and training at SideFX showcased her ability to develop and implement global education systems centered around procedural content generation and simulation techniques for visual effects. Her diverse background in neuroaesthetics, art history, and experience as an artist brings a unique and insightful perspective to understanding creative processes.

Julie’s unwavering dedication and innovative mindset drive her to shape the future of education and push the boundaries of creative expression.

43. Tania Sunny

Director - Business Governance & Controls, TD Securities

Tania Sunny possesses 10 years of combined experience in international AML consulting and forensic investigations. She is an award-winning AML strategist and thought leader with expertise in forensic investigations, enterprise AML transformation, transaction monitoring, and KYC systems. Tania has advanced leadership skills in collaborating with compliance, legal and regulatory professionals to prevent, detect and mitigate AML risk. She has worked with the big five banks of Canada, building AML infrastructures and scaling global operations to ensure AML compliance. Tania is known for her exceptional business acumen, cultural competence, EQ, and people leadership skills.

Tania currently serves as the Director of Business Governance and Controls at TD Securities. She is responsible for developing and maintaining an effective AML governance framework, implementing a comprehensive AML controls framework, conducting risk assessments, ensuring regulatory compliance, and leading integration efforts. Tania’s expertise in AML consulting and collaboration with stakeholders contribute to the success of the TD Securities AML program. Before TD Securities, Tania held the position of senior manager in Enterprise Anti-Money Laundering (EAML) at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), where she played a key role in implementing a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative and managed the transformation efforts of their EAML function. She also worked for Deloitte across multiple regions leading financial crime investigations and remediation projects for various clients.

Tania holds a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) certification and a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) certification. She earned her undergraduate degree in business administration from Drexel University in Philadelphia, USA.

44. Christine Tu

Director of the Office of Climate Change and Energy Management, Regional Municipality of Peel

Christine Tu is the Director of the Office of Climate Change and Energy Management at the Regional Municipality of Peel, the second-largest municipality in Ontario. Climate change is the defining challenge of our time and Christine has dedicated herself as a leader to transparently and equitably meeting that challenge. She brings her technical expertise, authentic passion, and collaborative style to inspire a rapid transition of municipal services to net zero carbon while ensuring the material climate risks to $36B worth of public assets are understood, prioritized, and adapted for a safer and resilient future.

People are at the core of how Christine sees systemic transformation succeeding and she deeply empowers her team of high-performance professionals to accelerate the integration of climate change adaptation science, strategy, and risk-reduction planning across all regional services, as well as ensure the delivery of innovative energy procurement, holistic energy management, and cost-effective corporate greenhouse gas emissions reduction programming. Currently, her work includes guiding the implementation of Peel’s ambitious 10-year Climate Change Master Plan, which was instrumental in supporting the largest investment in climate action made by Peel Regional Council ($40M in the 2023 budget). Christine also proudly mentors next-generation climate leaders, sits on the Peel Housing Corporation board of directors, is a member of Partners in Project Green’s Executive Management Committee, and is the secretariat director for the Peel Climate Change Partnership.

Before arriving at Peel Region, Christine was the senior aquatic ecologist, watershed specialist, and manager of the Ontario Climate Consortium Secretariat at the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority. She received her undergraduate and Master of Science degrees in environmental science from the University of Toronto.

45. Nancy Tavares

Director of People & Culture, Paladin Security Group

Nancy Tavares is an energetic, approachable, and analytical senior human resources leader. Paladin Security, a renowned security provider across Canada, was delighted to bring Nancy on board in September 2021 as the Director of People and Culture and is grateful for her considerable professional and personal contributions. Nancy’s role oversees all aspects of HR, which is vast and complex in Paladin’s service-based business, and includes a specific emphasis on strategic talent acquisition and proactive labor relations management.

A lifelong learner, Nancy’s commitment to growth and expertise motivates her to constantly pursue further education. She has earned both a psychology degree and a master’s degree in human resources management from York University while working full-time. Nancy’s interesting educational background has propelled her career, advancing her into leadership positions in various industries, including fitness, property management, asset management, print, and security.

Nancy is a continuing education instructor at George Brown College, in human resources management. She is a sought-after international speaker on HR-related topics, having presented at numerous conferences in the US and Canada on subjects including employee engagement, HR metrics, execution, change, and performance. Her professional focus is bridging the gap between best practice research and practical implementation in the organization. With her wealth of experience, dedication to ongoing learning, and genuine approachability, Nancy Tavares is an invaluable asset to both Paladin Security and the field of HR.

46. Martina E. Pileggi

Senior Director of Human Resources, The Hillman Group Canada

Martina E. Pileggi is a proven global HR leader, who brings a unique and proactive approach to leadership while working to enhance and cultivate a positive, inclusive, and winning culture. Working closely with senior leadership she helps to achieve their business goals by truly understanding what is important to the business and its people. She joined The Hillman Group Canada in 2014 as the HR manager. This role was responsible for the entire HR function within Canada, looking after its 14 facilities and nearly 900 employees. During this time Martina has grown into her current role as a Senior Director and sits on the Canadian Leadership Team.

While working closely with Hillman’s US Global HR team, Martina focuses her team to continuously improve employee engagement and excellence programs, work on processes to upskill and reskill current staff to address the Canadian market conditions, and ensure the basics flow. She has the incredible privilege to work with an amazing group of HR professionals, who she is lucky to call her team. Growing and learning as a leader in the HR space is Martina’s happy place, watching the team at Hillman Canada achieve its goals is what keeps her going!

Martina has worked as an HR leader for Kohl and Frisch Limited and UNFI Canada, both pharmaceutical and food distribution companies. Mentoring female leaders and supporting mental health initiatives is a passion of hers. Martina has published articles through Hardlines, where her commitment to leading Hillman Canada through the pandemic was highlighted. Martina has an undergraduate degree in sociology from York University, a mini MBA from Schulich ExecEd, a certificate in HR law from York University, and a certificate in Workplace Mental Health Leadership from Queens University.

47. Janay Gouveia

Director of Learning Innovation, University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies

Janay Gouveia is a Director of Learning Innovation with the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies, a center of lifelong learning offering transformative personal and professional enrichment opportunities through hundreds of expert-led, non-degree courses and certificates. Leading as an education strategist with a changing and transformative approach to education, Janay oversees the design, development, delivery, and evaluation of non-credit, open enrolment courses and certificate programs as well as international partner programs, and customized training solutions that align with industry and changes in the workplace. Janay guides the development and implementation of strategic initiatives that drive forward advancements in pedagogy and creative methodologies, such as micro-credentialing, competency-based learning, authentic assessments, micro-learning, digital media, and design thinking. Alongside a top-tier Learning Innovation team, Janay leads the divisions’ digital learning and educational technology initiatives, online learning support services, and instructor professional development program.

With over 10 years of experience working in both the public and non-profit sectors, Janay has led a broad spectrum of educational programs and projects and has continually worked to build out and refine business processes to enhance organizational efficiency and drive meaningful outcomes. As a solutions-focused leader in education, Janay encourages all individuals she has worked with both past and present to think beyond the idea of conventional teaching and learning to address the skills needed to align with our everchanging and ever-evolving complex, interconnected world. Janay graduated from the Faculty of Education at Western University with a Master of Professional Education, international education as well as a Bachelor of Education, and an undergraduate degree in English language and literature and Catholic studies from the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at Western University. Janay plans to apply for her Doctor of Education this fall.

48. Solange Jacob

Director of Customer Experience Innovation and Culture, Onix Networking

Solange Jacob is the Director of Customer Experience, Innovation, and Culture at Onix whose vision is to be the most trusted cloud consulting partner to the world’s most innovative companies. Her focus in this role is ensuring that customers have successful and transformative deployments by ensuring that effective change management strategies are applied to all project implementations. It is instrumental to ensure that any changes occurring across a business are being communicated effectively, that employees are well-trained on new tools, and that adoption of any changes is being driven by excellent sponsorship. Innovating companies requires her to keep up with the pace of technological advancements and translate those into solutions to re-imagine business challenges into customer success.

Solange’s current role also focuses on culture, which is driven by her passion for her rich diverse background. Solange has lived in Toronto for 20 years but was born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago. The island’s rich history, food, music, climate, beaches, and local festivals like Carnival are captivating cultural tourist attractions but we digress… back to organizational culture. Culture is created over time and it is strategic to the success of any company for employee retention and building very productive and successful teams. Solange oversees the implementation of tools, events, and practices that allow employees to remain connected, collaborative, and productive which in turn supports an environment of trust, and fosters stronger relationships with employees and customers.

Solange remains an energetic and intuitive leader with demonstrated ability to tackle diverse challenges and deliver strong operational/project results. She has experience within the public sector, not-for-profits, and the corporate sector including IT, healthcare, social services, retail, and cloud computing over the last 15 years. She is PMP and Prosci Certified and has achieved an Honors Bachelor of Science from the University of Toronto.

49. Claire Sautner

Director of Digital Operations, Loblaw Agency

Claire Sautner has three true passions in her work life: people, technology, and that special place where the two intersect. She currently lives these passions as Director of Digital Operations at Loblaw Agency, the internal agency of Loblaw Companies Limited. In this role, she has brought change and growth, mentoring her team to better engage in omnichannel customer experiences at Shoppers Drug Mart. She does this with a human-centric approach, putting her team’s development and success as her chief motivating factor. Her most recent achievement is developing data-driven platforms to deliver personalized messages to health and pharmacy customers. This new initiative will drive customer experience and bolster brand power, as well as leverage automation for better operational efficiency. All with the ultimate goal of driving revenue growth.

Claire has grown her career over the last 20 years and has been a part of some leading programs in the Canadian digital marketing landscape. From launching the online lottery in Atlantic Canada to ground-breaking reward programs like PC Optimum and MyBP for Boston Pizza, Claire has embraced the philosophy of continuous evolution. She is always looking for the right technologies for the brands she supports so she can continue to always deliver excellent service.

50. Allison Cutler

Director of Marketing & Communications, Payment Source

Allison Cutler is an accomplished marketing and communications professional known for her strategic leadership and expertise in bridging together the disciplines of marketing, communications, and brand. Currently serving as the Director of Marketing & Communications for Payment Source, a leading financial services company providing online/offline payment solutions to organizations across Canada, Allison is responsible for leading the strategy and development of all marketing and communication tactics. In this role, she excels in building brand identity and acquisition pipelines, while effectively managing teams responsible for various key areas, including PR, marketing communications, creative services, social media, digital marketing, product marketing, and demand generation.

Allison’s journey in the marketing and communications field began in 2008 with Pitney Bowes Canada, where she quickly advanced to positions of increasing responsibility. Following her tenure with Pitney Bowes, Allison joined KUBRA as the director of marketing. At KUBRA, she established and built the marketing department from the ground up. Continuing her journey as a marketing leader, Allison then assumed the role of director of brand & digital marketing at WinMagic.

Recognizing the intersection between HR and communications, Allison is currently pursuing a Human Resources Management program at York University. Complementing her educational background, which includes an undergraduate degree with honors from Brock University in CHYS and a postgraduate certificate from Niagara College in International Business Management, she is a Certified Digital Marketing Associate in Data and Web Analytics.

50. Nancy Zdravko

Director of Brand and Marketing, Complete Energy Solutions

Nancy Zdravko is an accomplished marketing professional with over 25 years of experience with an impressive track record of actively propelling revenue growth, increasing brand recognition, expanding business services into vertical markets, and increasing consumer spending while transforming business models into growth capsules.

Nancy’s “outside of the box” creative thinking has gained her respect among peers, executive directors, high-profile business leaders, politicians, and civil servants. She leads the charge in marketing trends, adapting new ideas to stay ahead of the competition. She believes that today’s marketing efforts should work towards the executive long-term visions and goals. Evolving the brand by building the story for what’s to come is important messaging for her, as is, creating new business programs to continuously drive revenue streams while increasing brand awareness in relevant markets.

As an accomplished marketing director, Nancy continues to play an integral role in all areas of disciplines for the Complete Group of Companies. Engaged to thrust not one company brand into being a household name but 5 companies simultaneously. Nancy manages all aspects of marketing, from corporate brand development to lead generation, content management, content creation.

Credit: Women We Admire