Sierra Leone President and Vice-President complete nomination process

By Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Vice-President of Sierra Leone

Today (May 2), we completed the nomination process for Presiden tBio

and my humble self as his running mate and able lieutenant at the

Electoral Commision of Sierra Leone for the presidential elections.

I am honoured and privileged to have served him and the people of Sierra Leone for 5 years, 5 more to go!

Thank you, the great SLPP, for the opportunity!

Under President Bio’s visionary leadership, we shall continue to make Sierra Leone a better place for all Sierra Leoneans.

All set for a peaceful and credible re-election on June 24th.

Photo: Vice President Juldeh Jalloh (left) and President Julius Maada Bio.