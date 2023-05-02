Salone News

Sierra Leone President and Vice-President complete nomination process

9 hours ago | 191 views

By Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Vice-President of Sierra Leone

Today (May 2), we completed the nomination process for Presiden tBio
and my humble self as his running mate and able lieutenant at the
Electoral Commision of Sierra Leone for the presidential elections.

I am honoured and privileged to have served him and the people of Sierra Leone for 5 years, 5 more to go!

Thank you, the great SLPP, for the opportunity!

Under President Bio’s visionary leadership, we shall continue to make Sierra Leone a better place for all Sierra Leoneans.

All set for a peaceful and credible re-election on June 24th.

Photo: Vice President Juldeh Jalloh (left) and President Julius Maada Bio.

More Salone News

Message from SLPP-Canada Chairman

On behalf of my family and the executive of SLPP Canada, I would like to wish you and yours, a happy 62nd Independence celebrations. I hope the day was (...)

Salone News | yesterday | 346 views

Comments