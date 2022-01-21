Sierra Leone is out but all is not lost

By Leslie Koroma, sports journalist and publisher, Texas, USA

Sierra Leone was able to put its best foot forward by bringing all the guys we had onboard to represent us and that in itself was an accomplishment to say the least.

I want to say Congratulations to the boys for a battle well fought... It is sports, folks, and we were playing at the highest level on our continent so it was not going to be a cake walk. The coaches did their best and no one should castigate coach John Keister for what was a very decent showing.

What we have seen and know now is that sports is a powerful tool for national development and social cohesion.

How the boys played and the eventual outcome is one for the history books.

We have to now build on this and work towards building proper structures in sports to improve on the pool of talents available for national duty going forward.

We now know, as we always have, that Sierra Leoneans are gifted and can measure up with anyone anywhere, but we have to take ourselves very seriously and know within ourselves that we are capable and keep in mind that to measure up on the international stage we need the best people to help position us for success.

The AFCON 2021(22) dream is now over, we now look forward to AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire and hopefully we will be there again and this time around to progress past the Group Stages.

Bravo, Leone Stars. You did well, boys.

Note from Editor: Watch highlights the match between Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea, courtesy of the Confederation of African Football that was played today Wednesday January 20 in Limbe, Cameroon:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDgqJ-mbsMg