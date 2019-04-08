Sierra Leone: Bio government achievements in one year

Contributed

Here is what has been achieved by President Julius Maada Bio (photo) and his government in one year (April 2018 to April 2019):

Paid workers without using bank overdraft

Paid $1.2 billion domestic debt left by ex-president Koroma of the APC.

Gave Sierra Leoneans reliable and sustainable electricity.

Recruiting 300 females in the army ,first ever in history of this country.

Launched the free quality education that is now in force.

Supplied 26 million text books and other school materials to school pupils

Commissioned 48 hospitals across the country.

Introduced free 24 hours ambulance services across the country.

Solar electrification of almost all district headquarter towns, cities and some rural communities

Approved over 100 schools across the country along with a huge number of teachers who were not on payroll.

Gave risk and other allowances to serving health workers and about to give over 3,000 pin codes to nurses and other health workers.

Supplied 506 ambulances across the country during his thank you tour.

Commissioned two universities, one in Bonthe district and another in Kono district with the Eastern Polytechnic including the Bunumbu Teachers’ College in the pipeline for transformation to university status.

Increased public workers’ salaries by15%.

Gave Le18.3 billion to Freetown city council, even though an APC led council, to transform Freetown into a 21st century city.

Renovated and changed the Sierra Leone Parliament into a modern 21st century Parliament.

Paid for all university application forms for students who entered university this year.

Paid fees subsidies for all students across the country to schools

Gave scholarships to all students studying, mathematics, geography, agriculture, biology, and engineering in the public universities across the country.

Introduced Saturday cleaning on every first Saturday of every month.

Set up commissions of inquiry.

In addition to the solar light poles project across the country, he has approved a solar grid to be installed in Moyamba to provide solar electricity in some parts of the south of the country.

Reduced fuel prices

Commissioned the Lumley market and Juba to Atlantic bridge

Commissioned the Bo Mattru-Jong road

Commissioned 68 km streets in Kenema City.

Commissioned the Kenema mini stadium

To rehabilitate the Bo City stadium.

Rehabilitated the Magburaka Boys Secondary school and commissioned the Magburaka road network and the Clock Tower.

Commissioned the Rogbere bridge on the Makeni highway.

Donated 75% of his salary to boost the free quality education project.

The first ever Sierra Leonean President to rule for 9 months without international funding, using domestic revenue to run his government.

The first ever Sierra Leonean President to raise LE 8.7 billion from corrupt politicians in six months

Now the the Lungi bridge project will pretty soon be a reality.

The Manowa bridge to be constructed very soon.

The Kailahun-Koindu road and the Koindu International market to be constructed.

The Kenema-Zimmi to Liberia highway project has been launched and is now under construction

School feeding has started in the rural schools.

Fees subsidies have been promptly paid to universities.

The Pujehun and Moyamba roads are also under contruction

The Kono, Falaba, Karene, Koinadugu, Port Loko and Kambia districts all have projects either ongoing, just launched or commissioned.

So let’s wait and see what happens when our foreign debts are paid and we increase our foreign reserves, increase our exports, reduce our imports and strengthen our domestic revenue base .

Sierra Leone will become paradise on earth.