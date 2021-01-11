President Bio prays for family of late Ambassador Francis

By Elkass Sannoh, Freetown

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio today, (Saturday 9th January)at the St. Paul’s Cathedral in Kenema prayed for the family of the late Amb. Peter Joseph Francis, former High Commissioner and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Kenya.

"My prayer is that God almighty provide a gap filling person for the Francis family," said President Bio. He also prayed that God forgives his sins and grant him heaven.

During the memorial mass, President Bio said it was very difficult to pay a tribute to such a dedicated and caring person.

He described the late man as a caring person who took great care of his family, re-emphasising that his death is a huge gap.

According to President Bio, late Amb. Francis proved to be a true representative and a dedicated Diplomat. He also spoke about Amb. Francis’ commitment to establish a wildlife zoo similar to the one in Kenya and he has gone a long way in doing so. He said he was indeed a man who will follow instruction to the letter.

On his part, Professor David John Francis, Chief Minister of Sierra Leone said late Amb. Francis had always been protective to the family and himself (Chief Minister).

Among the many descriptions, Chief Minister described his late elder brother as resources, highly respected and consummate Diplomat.

In 2018, late Amb. Francis was appointed by President Bio as the first Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kenya and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations. He served until his death on 28th December 2020.

Among the mourners were the first Lady, Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio, former Vice President Hon. Victor Bockarie Foh, Finance Minister- Hon. Jacob Jusu Saffa, Energy Minister-Hon. Kanja Sesay, Leader of Government Business and Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs among thousands of mourners.