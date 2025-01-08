My Thoughts

By Gibril Koroma, Editor and Publisher, The Patriotic Vanguard

1. A lot of men fear women in all fields, especially politics.

2. As more and more women get educated, they will gradually take over the world. Nothing can stop them. Not even in places like Afghanistan, Iran or Saudi Arabia

3. Robots will replace human beings in all fields this century, but new forms of employment for humans will be created at the same time.

4. This century will see the disappearance of the traditional job market. Everybody will be working for themselves. There will be no fixed workplace, people will be working anywhere they like.

5. Marriage will one day be a thing of the past. People will have relationships with whoever they want, on a permanent or non-permanent basis.

6. Traditional religion as we know it will one day disappear, to be replaced by Philosophy, which includes the Arts, Science and all other branches of knowledge.

7. Most people in the world will one day stop eating meat. Wild animals will only be eliminated if they threaten human lives.

8. Cutting down of trees will one day be avoided except where they threaten human lives through the forces of nature.

9. Racism will one day be classified as a human disease to be treated by trained specialists.

10. Artificial Intelligence is going to control our lives now and in the future. And there is nothing we can do to stop that from happening. But it will also help us to live better lives. For example it is gradually going to wipe out poverty around the world.