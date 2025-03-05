Canada is about to wake up

By Gibril Koroma, Editor and Publisher, Patriotic Vanguard

1. To every action there is an equal and proportionate reaction. That is not only a Law of Physics, it is also one of the Laws of God. Those who ignore it will sooner or later stop ignoring it.

2. The world is about to see a strong and powerful Canada. The Sleeping Giant has been rudely awakened. Canada is bigger than the United States with huge resources.

3. For every bad experience, there is a good experience waiting. Bad experiences are mere tests and challenges that make you stronger.

4. Never be the first to start a fight, but you have a right to protect yourself.