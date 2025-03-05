From the Editor’s Keyboard

Thoughts

5 March 2025 at 00:17 | 183 views

Canada is about to wake up

By Gibril Koroma, Editor and Publisher, Patriotic Vanguard

1. To every action there is an equal and proportionate reaction. That is not only a Law of Physics, it is also one of the Laws of God. Those who ignore it will sooner or later stop ignoring it.

2. The world is about to see a strong and powerful Canada. The Sleeping Giant has been rudely awakened. Canada is bigger than the United States with huge resources.

3. For every bad experience, there is a good experience waiting. Bad experiences are mere tests and challenges that make you stronger.

4. Never be the first to start a fight, but you have a right to protect yourself.

More From the Editor’s Keyboard

Thoughts

Canada is about to wake up By Gibril Koroma, Editor and Publisher, Patriotic Vanguard 1. To every action there is an equal and proportionate (...)

From the Editor’s Keyboard | yesterday | 183 views

Thoughts

Thoughts By Gibril Koroma, Editor and Publisher, The Patriotic Vanguard 1. A lot of men fear women in all fields, especially politics. 2. As more (...)

From the Editor’s Keyboard | yesterday | 1268 views

Thoughts

Thoughts By Gibril Koroma, Editor and Publisher, the Patriotic Vanguard “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.” (...)

From the Editor’s Keyboard | yesterday | 1369 views

Comments