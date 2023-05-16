AFRICANIST PRESS BOOK PUBLISHING

Gbanabom Hallowell's Reinventing Sierra Leone

https://m.barnesandnoble.com/w/reinventing-sierra-leone-gbanabom-hallowell/1137611864?ean=9780996973908



*Reinventing Sierra Leone* offers a deep reflection on wide ranging topics on African politics and Sierra Leonean society covering issues of knowledge production, the politics of higher education, problems of nationhood, and the challenges of democracy and human rights. The essays address important questions on literary arts, cultural values, and the role of the media in African society.

