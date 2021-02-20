Freetown: Williams family launches scholarship fund

The family of Boston CEO Frederica Williams have launched a scholarship fund in memory of the late Mrs. Matilda Effehsochee Williams (photo) at the Mother’s Union School in Freetown to support 12 students and three teachers at the school on Tower Hill, Freetown. Mrs. Matilda Williams is the mother of Miss Frederica Williams.

The students who benefitted from the scholarship this term are: Kabiratu Ayo Alvin - nursery 1, Ibrahim Turay - nursery 2,. Aminata Kargbo - nursery 3, Mabel Bangura - class 1, James Jalloh - class 1, Fatmata conte- class 2, Alfred Sesay class 3, Yazid Deen class 3, Mariama Mansaray class 4, Mohamed Tunde Thomas class 4, Fanta D koroma class 5, Arthur Bangura class 5.

The family says these children (and others to follow) are the future leaders of Sierra Leone and should be supported.

The teachers involved are Regiana Sesay, Allie Kamara and David M Massallay.

"It is important to support the teachers also. I know my mother is pleased in heaven. I am going to support the building of a playground for the kids," Miss Frederica Williams said.

The name of the scholarship fund is Effeh Matilda Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund funded by the Frederica M. Williams Family Trust. My sister, Mrs. Doreen Deigh, (first from left in photo) is the administrator of the scholarship fund.

Excerpt of the funeral address by Rev Canon Thomas Wilson

at the funeral service of the late Matilda Effeh Williams –

23rd of February 2010 at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Freetown.

Today we are here to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of our dear Mrs. Matilda Effeh Williams. We have indeed lost a noble daughter of Sierra Leone, but as we mourn this big loss we must take time to celebrate her life and her accomplishments.

Mrs. Effeh Williams was the wife of the late Emeric Adeyemi Williams and the proud mother of five children – Emeric Jr., Emerica, Frederica, Doreen and Yvonne. She had ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Mummy, Mama Effeh or Aunty Effeh as she was fondly referred to by those who knew her, was the matriarch of her large family spread far and wide including Sierra Leone, Liberia, the United States, U.K and other parts of the world. Her family cherished her as their leader, role model and mentor, amongst the many roles she played in their lives. She gave selflessly to her family, friends and even to strangers who crossed her path.

She was a charismatic leader and friend who was deeply committed to God’s work through her dedicated service to the church including her primary church, the Church of the Holy Trinity in Freetown, Sierra Leone. She was instrumental in raising funds to support the re-building of the Church of the Holy Trinity. She served as the President of the Building Committee charged with raising funds from the church’s friends and former parishioners in the United States. Like every responsibility she took on in life, she took this job very seriously and was able to get many former Trinity church members living outside Sierra Leone re-engaged with other faithful servants in Sierra Leone to support their beloved church. She also supported Buxton Methodist Church, the churches her children attend in Maryland and Massachusetts and several church ministries and charitable organizations in Sierra Leone and the United States.

She was a hard working servant of God who consistently demonstrated compassion, generosity, integrity, and kindness. She was a God fearing woman with a strong faith and had a huge capacity to show and share love to all. She made huge sacrifices to give her children the best and served as their number one supporter and cheer-leader. Each of her children shared a very special and strong bond with her and considered her their best friend.

While we mourn her loss and celebrate her life, we should also thank God for her legacy through the work she has done and the values she has imparted in her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Mrs. Williams made sure that she not only led by example, but taught others to love God and serve as faithful servants for his work. We are blessed to have Mrs. Williams on this earth for 82 years and pray that her soul will rest in perfect peace. She will be greatly missed, but we know that her spirit and memory will live on forever.