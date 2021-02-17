Black History Month: US publication features Frederica Williams of Sierra Leone

By Gibril Koroma

Ethnic Online, a US publication based in Boston, has featured has featured Sierra Leonean-born Frederica Williams this month as part of it’s celebration of Black History Month.

In his article, Leonard Webb, one of the online magazine’s writers, narrated how met Frederica, one of the most distinguished Sierra Leoneans in the United States of America 17 years and the impression she made on her.

Leonard did a good job of looking at Frederica’s childhood in Freetown, Sierra Leone and the role played by her parents and school teachers in shaping her life and destiny, thus serving as a role model for not only Sierra Leoneans in America but for all blacks and other American living in that country and the rest of the globe..

Please click on the link below to read Leonard’s article on Frederica:

https://www.ethniconline.net/ethnicgems