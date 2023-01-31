Controversy in NGC

PV Staff

There is controversy currently raging within the third major party in Sierra Leone, the National Grand Coalition party led by the technocrat Kandeh Kolleh Yumkellah (photo)

The controversy is over the fact that KKY (as he is commonly known) is engaged, with some of his senior party memebrs, in talks with President Bio on having some kind of association with the ruling SLPP government.

Kandeh (photo) and many top NGC executives were originally members of the SLPP and some were ministers of previous SLPP governments. Kandeh also attended the Christ the King College secondary school in Bo, the natural home or headquarters of the SLPP. His spouse, who recently passed away, was also from there.