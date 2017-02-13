Centennial Secondary School, Mattru Jong

Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard

Amazing WASSCE result rises from 1% to 45% and BECE result rises from 14% to 92% in 2016 at Centennial Secondary School. The Centennial Old Students Association (CeOSA) and Mattru township celebrate Engineers Without Borders (EWB) Lehigh Valley Professionals Chapter celebrate completion of infrastructural rehabilitation of their WatSan and Solar Project responsible for the positive academic impact. Proud Principal and student with 5 Credits ready for university (see photo)

Centennial Secondary School (CSS) located in Mattru Jong, was the first co-educational boarding school in Sierra Leone.

Founded by American missionaries of the United Brethren in Christ Church, it is among one of the most prestigious secondary schools in the nation in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

CSS ranked among the best in national public exams in Sciences. Centennial has produced a number of engineers, scientists, professors, ambassadors, doctors, lawyers among other professionals within Sierra Leone and the diaspora.

In addition to academic excellence, CSS was also famous as a strict institution of Christian values and integrity. CSS attracted students nationwide and from neighboring countries like Liberia and as far away as Lesotho.

The School Motto in Latin: "Pro Deo Et Patria" meaning "For God and Country" as the original goal and objectives was to raise patriotic and God-fearing young men and women.

1,800 students, staff and the surrounding community had no water, sanitation or electricity.

During Sierra Leone’s brutal civil war, CSS had been completely dilapidated and woefully reduced to rubble. A combination of post-war impacts, aging infrastructure, gross negligence and reckless mismanagement deteriorated the school to a total chaotic failure, virtually producing insignificant public examination results for over two decades.

This was where the old students stepped in, to redeem their beloved alma mater in an attempt to restore her past glory, through their organisation, Centennial Old Students Association (CeOSA) in the United States, United Kingdom and Sierra Leone.

One of the first such interventions was through the engagement of the noble philanthropic services of EWB-Lehigh Valley Chapter, eight years ago. They signed a 5-year WatSan contract for infrastructural rehabilitation.

Engineers Without Borders USA is a non-profit, volunteer, humanitarian organization.

EWB-USA was founded in 2002 and now has over 16,800 members!

The EWB Mission is to Partner with Developing Communities, Implement sustainable Engineering Solutions to improve Quality of Life, and Promote Globally Aware Engineers and Students

The EWB Lehigh Valley Professionals’ 5-year Mission at Centennial Secondary School, for sustainable infrastructure for education included the following:

Clean Water

Appropriate sanitary facilities

Power for all school needs

Safe buildings

The 5-year contract between the EWB, CeOSA and CSS ran into 7 years due to Ebola disruption. The following are the EWB projects completed so far as we conclude this WatSan and Solar project on campus for over 1,800 students and staff who had no water, sanitation or electricity.

January 2010: Assessment Trip

February 2011: Sanitation: Installed Boy’s and Girl’s Urinals

November 2011 Electrical: Installed solar powered lighting in three classrooms

April 2012 – Water: Drilled deep well, Instituted student infrastructure fee

February 2013 – Sanitation: Installed toilets (bucket flush) and rain gutter system for boy’s and girl’s washrooms

April 2013 – Water: Installed solar powered water distribution system throughout campus.

March 2014: New Roof on Chemistry/Physics Building

March 2016: More electrical and education

January 2017: Library electrication.

Electrical engineer Tom Power and his local volunteers install additional solar panels for electrication of library and solar-powered water well.Additional 16 – Solar PV Modules for the Solar operated well pump.

Highest priority of Senior Secondary students

Enable evening activities and study time for exams

Early Impact and High Visibility change for CSS

While there were many engineers, other professional experts and volunteers who worked behind the scenes on the CSS project, a lot of them physically traveled in teams at a time, to Sierra Leone to work at the campus. The EWB engineers who came on campus included the following:

Mike Duncan: Civil Engineer

Joan Schork: Chemical Engineer

Diana Dunn: Chemical Engineer

Bill McNair: Civil Engineer

Jamee Pemberton: Chemical Engineer

John Cirucci: Chemical Engineer

Lori Cirucci: Teacher

Tom Power: Electrical Engineer

Herb Klotz: Chemical Engineer

Jim Butt: Electrical Engineer

Jake Schray: Civil Engineer

Carl Zvanut: Chemical Engineer

Paul Steward: Maintenance Engineer

Chris Blechschmidt: Civil Engineer

Chris Hornaman: Chemist

Sean Dooley: Civil Engineer

Lauren Margolin: Mechanical Engineer

Chemical Engineer Diana Dunn and Teacher Lori Cirucci train students on solar-powered pumps

After installation of additional solar panels for Library and water well, wash basins for canteen and water fountain, there was a Big Farewell to Engineers Without Borders (EWB) who were celebrated in style by Mattru community, Centennial students and CeOSA (Centennial Old Students Assoc.) through cultural dances, gifts, attires, school choir singing their names, CeOSA and International Rotary Club who funded projects.

Principal Sulaiman Sengeh asked audience to stand in silence in honor of the memory of Mama Baker whose funeral was simultaneously taking place in the USA. The Principal delivered a powerful Keynote address thanking and appreciating EWB and committing to sustainability of all installations.

CeOSA-Sierra Leone with President, Rev. Peter Kainwo, had representatives from Mattru, Freetown, Bo, Bonthe, and Sierra Rutile celebrating EWB.

CeOSA-USA representatives, with current President Abu Hassan Koroma (Askia), traveled to Huntington to support the Baker family and Founders’ son Dr. Ron Baker (middle) at the funeral of Centennial’s Co-Founder Mrs. Evelyn Baker, whose funeral coincided with the EWB celebration in Mattru, last week. May her soul RIPP.

CeOSA-United Kingdom, with President, Dr. Joseph Ben Davies, hosted EWB Chemical Engineer, Joan Schork who presented the CSS rehabilitated Sanitation at their Annual Thanksgiving Service in London in 2010.

Betty Faley, Agnes Wai and colleagues of CeOSA-UK

were very instrumental in CSS fundraising banquets

Rev. Joseph Abu, long-term CeOSA-USA President, was part of pioneering the EWB project, served in diverse ways including traveling with the EWB team during almost all their numerous trips to Sierra Leone, coordination, translation, driving etc. Rev. Abu’s speech recognized and commended all the efforts over the years by various people and groups including CeOSA-UK, CeOSA-US, Mr. Francis Mustapha Mr. Russ Zick, UBC, all staff and student volunteers etc.

Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, Secretary General, CeOSA-North America, and Project Writer, shares the concept and background of the EWB/CeOSA/CSS project development. She was instrumental during Assessment, Development and Implementation stages. She served the team in various roles including: traveling with the EWB team over the years, coordination, translations, cultural understanding, teaching, and community training. She shared how it all came together through collaboration and cooperation from all parties including the CIIB (Centennial Infrastructure Improvement Board). The CIIB members comprise of Parents, Teachers, and local Community leaders. The CIIB was formed to monitor and ensure long-term sustainability of installations.

The Town Chief Madam Tucker of Mattru dressed us up in honor of all the WatSan and Solar project work done by the EWB for their children at CSS and the Mattru Community. She endowed EWB with native names: Joe Jangay, Yaema Jangay, Boi Jangay, Amie Jangay and Tommy Jangay. “Jangay” means (Jong Chiefdom).

Heartfelt and Sincere Thanks to our beloved EWB. Please thank the rest of the EWB group and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes to make this elaborate project such a big success

EWB Project Manager and Chemical Engineer Diana Dunn responded on behalf the EWB by thanking everyone for all the cooperation they received from all respective teams, local volunteers, school, CIIB, Joe and Lauretta. She said they were just as delighted and felt more fulfilled with the project just as much as the beneficiaries. She committed the EWB to return just to ensure everything was working well before final closure of the project. She also hinted on EWB’s interest in the Mattru community with other development projects, to which she had a loud applause.

Dancing students sang “Thank You” to names of EWB, CeOSA, Rotary Club

EWB referred to Honorary Engineers, (Rev. Joseph Abu and Dr. Lauretta Sillah) for their diverse roles in coordinating and translating from English to Mende as well as from American-accented English to African-accented English to local community as well as cultural-sensit. ivity for EWB’s understandingEWB Farewell Celebration included school choir and cultural masquerades followed by gifts and speeches from CeOSA, CSS Principal - Sengeh Sulaiman UBC, CSS Students, Staff, Mattru Local Community.

Students presented a novelty doll referring to the only teacher on the EWB team as “Teacher Lori” while expressing their love and appreciation for all the work and classroom teachings.

Teacher Lori emotionally overwhelmed in tears with the magnificent celebration in appreciation of all their sacrifices and work.

Dinner with the EWB Team at the residence of Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah in Freetown, prior to trip to Mattru.

For more information, please contact Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah:

