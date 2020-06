Abu Abu Koroma, Resident Minister of the Northern province of Sierra Leone who was under suspension for a couple of weeks now has today been ben reinstated to his job by President Julius Maada Bio.

He was suspended on May 10, 2020.

Haja Isata Abdulai-Kamara, the Resident Minister of the North-West region was in charge of his jurisdiction in his absence.

See below the letter from State House signed by Dr. Julius Sandy, Secretary to the President: