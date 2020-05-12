SLPP-Tonkolili pleads for suspended Resident Minister

By Our Correspondent

Prominent stakeholders and members of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) in Tonkolili have pleaded with President Julius Maada Bio to be merciful to the suspended Resident Minister for the North Honourable Abu Abu Koroma (photo).

The suspension came when a video clip leaked in which the Minister, in a very angry mood, warned recalcitrant and lawless youths in his jurisdiction that he would not tolerate any lawlessness. He later made other threatening remarks an observer described as unfortunate.

One of the youngest ministers in the Bio government, Abu Abu is known for his energy, enthusiasm and loyalty to President Bio and the SLPP. On the day in question, according to reliable sources, the Minister had just received information that some youths were planning a riot in his area. So he went to meet with and advise them not to copy what has been happening in other parts of the country. He has ein fact been touring the northern region in the last couple of weeks meeting and advising young people to stay out of trouble.

"He will learn from this mistake. For we Tonkolili SLPP politicians to come together to plead on his behalf means we love him and appreciate his hard work. We hope President Bio would reconsider," a veteran Tonkolili politician told the Patriotic Vanguard.