YEDA-Sierra Leone revamps campaign on drug abuse and alcoholism

By Emperor Bailor Jalloh, PV Freetown Bureau Chief

As part of combating drug abuse and alcoholism by youths in Sierra Leone, the Youth Empowerment and Development Association of Sierra Leone ( YEDA-SL) a civil society organization based in Freetown has revamped the Campaign against Drug Abuse and Alcoholism by young people in Sierra Leone.

In an exclusive interview with this medium in Freetown on Sunday January 27,2019, the Executive Director of YEDA Sierra Leone Mohamed Kamara emphasized that revamping the Campaign against Drug Abuse and Alcoholism by youths in Sierra Leone is one of theirs numerous activities for 2019 by engaging the media, authorities concerned and community engagements as collaborative responsibility to free youths from Drug Abuse and Alcoholism and described them as precious assets of the country for present and future national development and admonished them to desist from such unproductive indulgence.

Director Kamara further calling on government, politicians, Sierra Leone and Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone to re- double efforts in the fight against Drug Abuse and Alcoholism as part of curbing crime rate, youth violence and related state security threats to ensure peaceful and safety society and youth empowerment and development.

He presented to this medium two official invitation letters from the Headquarters of the Sierra Leone Police to attend Community Relations and Local Policing Partnership Board meetings in Freetown and in the outskirt of Freetown.

According to a Press Release issued by YEDA- SL in February 2016 with caption " Alcohol And The Youthful Population " Sierra Leone is experiencing an influx of alcohol manufacturing companies which has the potential to destroy young people by indulging into perpetual alcoholism.

YEDA- SL boss also disclosed that as a registered member of Sierra Leone Alcohol Policy Alliance ( SLAPA) and the Consultative Forum on World Drug Problem he attended organised by the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs supported by OSIWA poised them to revamp the Campaign against Drug Abuse and Alcoholism by young people in Sierra Leone in order to produce healthy and development oriented youths for national progress.