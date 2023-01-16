Yabom Sesay for APC National Women’s Leader

Contributed

Permit me to present to you a candidate with a clear sense of purpose,with unrivalled desire to change the sickening narratives, unassumingly brilliant, unquestionable probity and unmatched academic excellence.```

The future is bright, the future is better, the future is developmental, the future is here and that Future is Madam Yabom Sesay.

In a very delightful environment I extend good news to all fellow APCians and Tonkolilians, and the good news is: "scripture is about to be fulfilled as prophesied: Tonkolili District will again stand tall and people’s affairs will be maximized with dignity and appropriateness. These all shall be achieved by a brave and energetic woman with passion for HUMANITY by the name of Yabom Sesay.

Former President Ronald Reagan once opined and l quote, "The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He/she is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.” Yabom Sesay is very brave, and determined, with an humble and impressive track record of leadership and has the wit, strong mind, and ready hands to forge the glorious heydays of National Woman’s Leader position once enjoyed.

Madam Yabom Sesay is a woman with leadership and a woman of substance. She has been a light in all her domains with integrity and motherly heart. She has been a warrior of good governance, a defender of the general good, civil rights activist, an academic giant, a saint of good characters and with a Firm preparedness to serve the National Woman’s Leader Position.