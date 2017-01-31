Poetry: Sallay Kama Sallay

Sallay Kama Sallay*

By Moses Kainwo, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Sallay kama sallay!

Bosway! Bosway!

Sallay kama sallay!

Bosway! Bosway!

Sallay kama sallay!

Bosway! Bosway!

Palm fronds in the sun

Have catapulted the earth dirt into the eyes,

In Wilkinson Road—in broad daylight:

As if to construct anger and rage

In slow-moving cars,

In Wilkinson Road—in broad daylight!

But no!

There is beauty in the horizon

Shining like sea in the road,

Wilkinson Road—in the year of jubilee:

And the blast of laughter from old cars

Will level with speed

The mountain of wastepaper journals

Flying out of car windows,

In Wilkinson Road—a road changing direction by the hour:

The Chinese gift of road jigsaws

*Sallay Kama Sallay: Mende rendition of the English ‘Challenge, come on, challenge; and the response is Bosway, Bosway, which means ‘both ways, both ways’—in the face of a great task the chorus of this pronouncement favours success or a breakthrough.