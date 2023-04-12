Salone News

Women are powerful beings

2 hours ago | 72 views

By Edleen B Elba ACMA, CGMA, Founder/ Managing Director, Elba (SL) Ltd

Women are powerful beings who can manage multiple environments seamlessly. In Sierra Leone, there are thousands of women doing business and yet none of those businesses would be on the Top 20 list of local businesses in terms of revenue or size.

How can we change that through collaboration? At our Breakfast with Women in Business held on 31 March, we asked the ladies to answer these questions, a session which was facilitated by Yeniva Sisay. We would also like to hear from women who were not at the breakfast. How can you help us help you to grow through collaboration?

More Salone News

VSL: Guinea weekend

Join our weekend trip to Guinea, Independence weekend! For friends, romantics and families! Sign up by 20th April 2023 Call/WhatsApp: +232 79406127 (...)

Salone News | 2 hours ago | 62 views

Women are powerful beings

By Edleen B Elba ACMA, CGMA, Founder/ Managing Director, Elba (SL) Ltd Women are powerful beings who can manage multiple environments seamlessly. In (...)

Salone News | 2 hours ago | 72 views

Comments