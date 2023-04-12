By Edleen B Elba ACMA, CGMA, Founder/ Managing Director, Elba (SL) Ltd

Women are powerful beings who can manage multiple environments seamlessly. In Sierra Leone, there are thousands of women doing business and yet none of those businesses would be on the Top 20 list of local businesses in terms of revenue or size.

How can we change that through collaboration? At our Breakfast with Women in Business held on 31 March, we asked the ladies to answer these questions, a session which was facilitated by Yeniva Sisay. We would also like to hear from women who were not at the breakfast. How can you help us help you to grow through collaboration?