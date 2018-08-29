Winnipeg: SLPP-Manitoba Chapter invokes political tolerance

By Our Correspondent

Members of the SLPP Manitoba Chapter, their compatriots of the APC, NGC, and ordinary Sierra Leonean Community members and other guests from Alberta and United States celebrated political tolerance at the Canad Inns Destination Center, Transcona in Winnipeg on Satuday August 18, 2018.

Canad Inns Destination Center was transformed for the occasion with a green theme and speeches punctuated by “One, country, One people”, the SLPP motto for unity.

Welcoming his guests, the SLPP Manitoba Chapter chairman, Alfred Sahr Koineh (photo) invoked a sense of tolerance with the SLPP motto of “One Country, one People,” despite the defeat of their opponents in the last elections.

“I believe we are all Sierra Leoneans in the first place, therefore I want to encourage all of us to put party politics aside and support our Head of State, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio. President Bio together with his Government has been given the mandate by the people of Sierra Leone to govern our country. During the campaign he promised to fight corruption, bring free education, and economic prosperity to the country. He is not only a president for the SLPP and supporters; he is the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone. I want to encourage all of us to support our president because if he succeeds, we all succeed and if he fails, we all fail,” Chairman Koineh remarked.

The SLPP dominated audience responded with the SLPP familiar chant of "One, country, One people," which Chairman Alfred Sahr Koineh himself chanted through his welcome address.

Dr. P K Muana

In his keynote address, Dr. Patrick Muana, Policy Advisor and Strategic Communications Director to President Bio encouraged the ebullient SLPP crowd and all other Sierra Leoneans to support the New Direction, a slogan that has become a familiar name of the Bio government.

Dr. Muana also made special note of the free education policy, the transition report and the prospects of economic development. “School fees have been identified in Sierra Leone as one of the major hindrances to the access of education. We want every Sierra Leonean child to have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams and reach their potential. I am thrilled that the New Direction will make it easier for students by reducing barriers and supporting them as they pursue their life dreams,” said Dr. P. K. Muana.

Victor Kaicombey

Other speakers included the SLPP Alberta Chapter chairman, Ansu Kaikai and Victor Kaicombey, the SLPP Manitoba Chapter secretary and Secretary General of SLPP Canada Region. Victor thanked the Keynote Speaker, Dr. Muana for his brilliant speech and encouraged him to engage the Sierra Leonean Diaspora in town hall meetings on the government’s priority agenda including the free quality education program.

In recognition of people who worked tirelessly for this SLPP parent organization in Canada, some well-deserving members and patrons were given certificates of recognition. Among them, Jebbeh Oniel, Francis Amara, Martha Shyllon, Jacob Mondeh-Gbegba and Musa Kamara of SLPP USA.

Some SLPP-Manitoba members

Winnipeg had the chance to experience and celebrate the rich culture of Sierra Leone as men, women and children jumped on to the dance floor to an entertaining traditional rhythm and mask performance. The hour-long traditional dance was one of many highlights of the victory celebration.