Why are foreigners meddling in our political affairs?

Commentary

By Kortor Kamara, USA

As the Sierra Leone government and judiciary caves in to the blatant interference by the EU, American, German and British ambassadors, the sovereignty of our nation is at stake and portends grave consequences for the upcoming presidential elections.

The government of Sierra Leone, and especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has allowed an unprecedented meddling and interference in the nation’s internal governance by foreign officials, especially the UK and American ambassadors.

Why is the government unable to organize and conduct elections on their own without foreigners meddling and interfering? Why are foreign ambassadors part of the national elections management committee? Does the Sierra Leone Constitution provide for their participation in the electoral process? Why the blatant interference by these ambassadors with the nation’s judiciary?