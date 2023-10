In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Whittier Street Health Center is hosting a free educational workshop to provide information and resources about early detection, risk factors and symptoms of Breast Cancer. We look forward to seeing you!

Friday October 27th, 2023 12pm-1pm

FREDERICA M. WILLIAMS BUILDING

1290 Tremont St, 2ND Floor

Roxbury, MA 02120

Early Detection Saves Lives! Please click on the link for our Breast Cancer Awareness blog. https://lnkd.in/gKd5KPDs