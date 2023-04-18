Whittier Health Center: Providing heath education and care for minority communities

Providing accessible health education and care to BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other minority communities is at the core of our mission. During National Minority Health Month, we want to emphasize this importance.

“As healthcare providers, we are dedicated to providing and advocating for the comprehensive medical care that everyone needs, deserves, and is entitled to receive," said Dr. Stephen Wright, medical director at Whittier.

Our commitment to enhancing minority health is year-long. Read more about how we work towards that with initiatives, such as our Boston Health Equity Program, here: https://lnkd.in/evgGk4P7