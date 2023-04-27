Whittier Street Health Center announces new on-site health clinic

We are proud to announce our new on-site health clinic at the Boston Day and Evening Academy! To provide accessible, culturally competent care, Whittier has partnerships with six schools, including the Dudley Street Neighborhood Charter School and Dearborn STEM Academy.

“Research tells us that when we integrate health services into the academic environment, we help young people stay in school, cope with stressors, and learn to value their own health and well-being,” said Frederica Williams, President and CEO of Whittier. “Beyond supporting the educational development of children and adolescents, schools play a critical role in addressing racial and social equity.”

Those who want to schedule an appointment for their child or want to learn more about our school-based services, read more here: https://lnkd.in/eAvFd88b