Where is Bai Sama Sankoh Junior?

By Our Correspondent

In June last year we published a story on Bai Sama Sankoh (photo), a young Sierra Leonean man who disappeared between May and June 2014.

According to sources inside Sierra Leone the young man mysteriously disappeared around March 2014 and has not been seen since. Here is what we published in 2014:

Young Sierra Leonean disappears

A young Sierra Leonean, Bai Sama Sankoh, was declared missing in 2014 when he was ordered to replace his late Uncle in a Secret Society in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

There are still doubts as to his whereabouts since he went missing.

His late uncle was so powerful that people referred to him as the ’Wind’ . He could disappear and reappear whenever his name is mentioned.

He was known by many for his skills in healing people affected with traditional illness and he had actually healed hundreds of people who traveled from far and wide seeking solutions to their problems. But he died early 2014.

However, since his death in 2014 the chiefs and leaders of the society asked Bai Sama to succeed his uncle in the society, but he decided not to join them. And since then he had been facing serious challenges. Its not even known whether he is still alive.

Members of the secret society to which Bai Sama Sankoh have even issued a one week ultimatum for him to show up at the sacred shrine for cleansing and initiation, but he refused.

So they forcefully took him to their shrine for cleansing and initiation, but he was able to escape. And since then, no one has heard anything about his whereabouts.

However, his uncle’s friend and other members revealed that the sudden disappearance of Bai Sama has caused serious issues to his life, and they also mentioned that his life was under pressure and that is why he was forced to leave his country in order to avoid not to be being harmed by members of the Society.

Also, according to close sources at the village, the society’s general initiation has been placed on hold until they find and locate Bai Sama who according to the society rules must be killed and It was also revealed that members of the society have been ordered to go in search of him in the city and in the provincial towns and villages, but to date, Bai Sama is yet to be found.

As we go to press, the whereabouts of Bai Sama is still unknown and members are saying that if ever he resurfaces in any part of Sierra Leone, he will be swiftly be executed secretly and his body dumped where no one can find it.