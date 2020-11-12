The rise and rise of Canada’s Chrystia Freeland

By Gibril Koroma, Editor/Publisher, Toronto, Canada

When Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (pictured) recently announced that she had undergone testing for Covid-19, a lot of people held their breath in anguish to know the result. It was similar to waiting to know the outcome of the recent US elections.

And when she announced later that the result was negative you can almost hear the huge, collective sigh of relief around the country and abroad.

This is a well loved woman of substance, well educated and a true Liberal at heart. When you listen to and watch her speaking at formal events and interviews you get the very strong impression that this a good person that loves her country and her people. And you will be quickly convinced she is very loyal to her party, the Liberal Party of Canada and its leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In one of her many interviews, Freeland said her mother, who was a strong National Democratic Party (NDP) supporter was motivated and inspired to join the Federal Liberal Party by the PM’s father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Chrystia, who was close to her mother, also naturally became a Liberal. Her father was also a Liberal.

Chrystia is the kind of woman any parent would want their daughter to be: She got her first university degree at Harvard university and her second at Oxford where she was a Rhodes scholar.

That was just the beginning. She then worked as a journalist in major publications with a global reach like The Economist, the Financial Times, the Washington Post, the Globe and Mail, Thomson Reuters, the New York Times and so on. Her name was on most of the North American and European media houses as a contributor, reporter or correspondent that matter. She also wrote important books on Russia that won significant awards. She had interviewed some of the most important people in the world.

I think Chrystia is a genius because everything she touches seems to turn to gold. When she entered politics, first as a federal Member of Parliament and later as Minister, she rose quickly through the ranks, collecting one ministerial appointment after another from Trade to Intergovernmental Affairs, to Finance and now to Deputy Prime Minister.

It was indeed a phenomenal rise to the top with a number of firsts including first female Canadian Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and first female Finance Minister. She is not the first Canadian female Deputy Prime minister but she is one of the very few in the country’s history. If Canada had the same system of government as the United States she would have been Canada’s Vice President which sounds more pompous. Canadian politicians including cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister himself do not have pompous tiles or behave like potentates. They live simple lives without the usual pomp and pageantry you see in some countries.

Coming back to Chrystia Freeland, her success is not just due to brains and hard work. In politics loyalty counts a lot in addition to brains and hard work. Chrystia is one of the most loyal politicians, if not the most loyal in the Liberal Party of Canada and the cabinet. Loyal to both party and leadership.

She valiantly stood up for and vigorously supported Prime Minister Trudeau in all the major crises he had faced since he became Prime Minister in 2015. She used her background in journalism to write articles and gave radio and television interviews in major news media in defence of the Prime Minister. She is a high calibre communications guru that should not be under-estimated.

Leaders notice that kind of loyalty and that kind of faith, prowess and courage. Trudeau knows he can count on Freeland at any time. He knows the country is in good hands whenever he travels out of the country and leaves Chrystia Freeland in charge as Acting Prime Minister.