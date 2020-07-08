Salone News

What happened at Pademba Road Correctional Centre on April 29 2020?

Briefing from the Sierra Leone Correctional Service on the incidence of 29th April, 2020

Causes

- Overcrowding

- Pademba road Correctional Centre houses all categories of inmates (especially high risk)

- On that day, there were 1, 300 inmates (400% overcrowding), in a centre built to hold 324 inmates

- Staff shortage (40% under strength)

- Covid- 19’s outbreak prevented recruitment, which was in the pipeline

- Index covid- 19 case led to drastic measures instituted that restricted movement within the facility

- Suspension of court sittings

- Closure of the tuck shop (retail outlet within)

Riot

- Started around 7:30 am and ended around 11am

- Inmates damaged workshop doors and set stores and some other buildings on fire

- Held some officers hostage, and pelted stones at officers

- Rivalry inmate groups within the centre clashed and wreaked havoc on themselves

- OSD personnel initially fired teargas into the centre to restore calm, but failed

- Armed personnel forced their way in and used reasonable force to restore calm

Damage Assessment

- Stores, catering, reception, hospital, and workshop (Le 20 billion)

- Inmates refused to yield to orders and return to their cells

Aftermath

- 31 fatalities, including 1 Corrections Officer

- 12 inmates died from gunshot wounds

▫️16 inmates died from blunt force

- 2 inmates died of illnesses

- 21 inmates sustained injuries

- 32 Corrections Officers sustained injuries

- 6 of the corpses have been identified and given befitting burials by their families

- 24 are still in the morgue, unidentified

Moving Forward

- The setting- up of a riot command post

- Psychosocial support to affected persons

- Multi-sectoral engagement to ensure better reforms in the SLCS

Outreach Unit, SLCS

