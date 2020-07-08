What happened at Pademba Road Correctional Centre on April 29 2020?

Briefing from the Sierra Leone Correctional Service on the incidence of 29th April, 2020

Causes

Overcrowding

Pademba road Correctional Centre houses all categories of inmates (especially high risk)

On that day, there were 1, 300 inmates (400% overcrowding), in a centre built to hold 324 inmates

Staff shortage (40% under strength)

Covid- 19’s outbreak prevented recruitment, which was in the pipeline

Index covid- 19 case led to drastic measures instituted that restricted movement within the facility

Suspension of court sittings

Closure of the tuck shop (retail outlet within)

Riot

Started around 7:30 am and ended around 11am

Inmates damaged workshop doors and set stores and some other buildings on fire

Held some officers hostage, and pelted stones at officers

Rivalry inmate groups within the centre clashed and wreaked havoc on themselves

OSD personnel initially fired teargas into the centre to restore calm, but failed

Armed personnel forced their way in and used reasonable force to restore calm

Damage Assessment

Stores, catering, reception, hospital, and workshop (Le 20 billion)

Inmates refused to yield to orders and return to their cells

Aftermath

31 fatalities, including 1 Corrections Officer

12 inmates died from gunshot wounds

▫️16 inmates died from blunt force

2 inmates died of illnesses

21 inmates sustained injuries

32 Corrections Officers sustained injuries

6 of the corpses have been identified and given befitting burials by their families

24 are still in the morgue, unidentified

Moving Forward

The setting- up of a riot command post

Psychosocial support to affected persons

Multi-sectoral engagement to ensure better reforms in the SLCS

Outreach Unit, SLCS