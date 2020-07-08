What happened at Pademba Road Correctional Centre on April 29 2020?

Briefing from the Sierra Leone Correctional Service on the incidence of 29th April, 2020
Causes
Overcrowding
Pademba road Correctional Centre houses all categories of inmates (especially high risk)
On that day, there were 1, 300 inmates (400% overcrowding), in a centre built to hold 324 inmates
Staff shortage (40% under strength)
Covid- 19’s outbreak prevented recruitment, which was in the pipeline
Index covid- 19 case led to drastic measures instituted that restricted movement within the facility
Suspension of court sittings
Closure of the tuck shop (retail outlet within)
Riot
Started around 7:30 am and ended around 11am
Inmates damaged workshop doors and set stores and some other buildings on fire
Held some officers hostage, and pelted stones at officers
Rivalry inmate groups within the centre clashed and wreaked havoc on themselves
OSD personnel initially fired teargas into the centre to restore calm, but failed
Armed personnel forced their way in and used reasonable force to restore calm
Damage Assessment
Stores, catering, reception, hospital, and workshop (Le 20 billion)
Inmates refused to yield to orders and return to their cells
Aftermath
31 fatalities, including 1 Corrections Officer
12 inmates died from gunshot wounds
▫️16 inmates died from blunt force
2 inmates died of illnesses
21 inmates sustained injuries
32 Corrections Officers sustained injuries
6 of the corpses have been identified and given befitting burials by their families
24 are still in the morgue, unidentified
Moving Forward
The setting- up of a riot command post
Psychosocial support to affected persons
Multi-sectoral engagement to ensure better reforms in the SLCS
Outreach Unit, SLCS
