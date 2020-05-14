Webinar Series: COVID-19 Risk Communication for African Journalists/Stakeholders

As part of UNDP’s support to the African Union’s COVID-19 response and the implemention of the AU Continental Strategy on COVID-19, a series of risk communication webinars will be hosted every Friday 13:00 Addis time until the end of July 2020. The first webinar will be this Friday 15 May 2020.

The webinars will be hosted on the Africa CDC knowledge platform and there will be a series of toolkits and material to support communication on COVID-19. The flyers have a unique code for UNDP stakeholders so that we can track enrolment and participation. The webinars will be conducted in English with French concurrent translations.

More information is in the flyers, and here is the link to register: https://bit.ly/COVID19_Journalists3