We had a productive March, 2023

It seems like just yesterday we said goodbye to March, and it’s already the 18th of April. Where is the time rushing to?

We had a very productive March, and closed it with Elba’s ’Breakfast with Women in Business’, which turned out to be a phenomenal and inspiring event, and birthday celebration of our Managing Director, Ms. Edleen Elba.

JobSearch continued its Entrepreneurship training with Orange Foundation, in partnership with Insight Consulting, and hosted representatives from The Prince’s Trust at an Ethics session with 18 young people at Creative Hub Africa.

Our MD served as Guest Lecturer for Dr. Moinina David Sengeh’s Entrepreneurship class in the Engineering Department of Fourah Bay College, and participated at Business and Professional Women’s talk series on the new proposed changes to Tax and NASSIT.

15 participants attended Elba’s one-day Payroll Management Training, including four of our own staff. The feedback was very positive and one of the comments read "You did an excellent job of delivering the training in a clear and concise manner, making it easy for our staff to understand and apply the knowledge gained. The training materials and resources provided have also been very helpful, and I am confident that our staff will use them as a reference in the future.Thank you for providing our staff with such valuable training."

Elba (SL) Ltd conducted the second session of its Human Resources Management and Communications Skills training for female employees in the tourism sector, on behalf of Izelia.

In this edition, we share pictures from various events, JobSearch’s latest vacancies and a couple of notices. Wishing you a productive rest of the month, and a Happy Eid-ul-Fitr and Independence Day in advance.

The national minimum wage was increased to NLe800, effective 1 April, 2023. Salaries paid at the end of this month should reflect this change for employees whose basic pay is below NLe800.