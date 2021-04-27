By Prof Kelfala Kallon, Central Bank Governor, Freetown

Even before I was confirmed by Parliament, I promised the people of this country that I will stabilise the foreign exchange market and bring the almost 18 percent inflation rate I inherited to a single digit within two years. We stabilised the exchange rate around its long-run equilibrium value of Le10,000 to the US Dollar as far back as January 2020. Moreover, the Leone has mostly appreciated against other African currencies, including the currencies of the continent’s star performers such as Rwanda, Botswana, Ghana, among others.

And on Friday, 23rd April, Statistics Sierra Leone reported that the inflation rate for March 2021 stood at 8.95 percent. In other words, we did it, even during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which made us miss our two-year mark by a few months. The real work now begins to not only keep the inflation rate in single digits, but to push it further to 5 percent and keep it there.

My thanks to my Deputy Governors, the non-executive members of the Board, and the staff of the Bank for assiduously believing in what appeared two years ago as an over-ambitious goal and for working hard to achieve it.

I equally want to thank President Julius Maada Bio for his fidelity to Central Bank autonomy, which allowed the leadership of the Bank to conduct the monetary policy of this country without government interference.

Finally, I thank Allah for giving me my 2021 Christmas present in April.

Happy 60th Independence Anniversary!

Good things are indeed happening in Sweet Salone