Wagner is a security threat to Sierra Leone

Sierra Leoneans, this is very serious!

During the last elections, if you remember, the Russian ambassador in Guinea 🇬🇳 and accredited to Salone, was very vocal in his support for the APC to remain in power.

Moreover, the visit by the Guinean junta president, with such a show of force was a signal of potential discomfort.

Also, recently Guinean soldiers have started encroaching on Sierra Leone territory at Yenga.

Regrettably, our leaders seem totally oblivious to the geo political situation and consequences awaiting our nation. They seem to be in perpetual merriment.

Just yesterday I saw pictures of Alie Kabbah at Yenga, appealing to Guinean soldiers, openly with AK 47s, while the Salone military escort with him was unarmed.

Enter Wagner Group.

Wagner’s interests in Salone thus maybe initiated and supported by the APC party, who may have promised them incentives in the mining and mineral sectors, should they be assured to return to power.

Moreover, the Guinean government is mostly supported by Russian mining interests, with Wagner the security outfit, providing military muscle.

Finally, Guinea has continued to provide a safe rearguard base for APC politicians, since their defeat in 2018.