WAEC features female Sierra Leonean writer’s poem into the WAEC syllabus

The poem "New Tongue" written by Elizabeth L. A. Kamara has been selected to be studied at WASSCE.

Elizabeth L. A Kamara is an educator, writer and poet. She is the second child of Mr. John M.Kamanda (now deceased) and Mrs. Hassanatu R. Kamanda. She grew up in the east end of Freetown and attended the Holy Trinity Primary School, Annie Walsh Memorial School and Fourah Bay College. She is the Former Head of English Unit, Department of Language Studies at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone and lecturer of Literature in English in the aforementioned department. She has published three collections of poems and some of her poems have been translated into Spanish and Greek. She has contributed to national and international publications including the prestigious African Literature Today, Leoneanthology, In the Belly of the Lion and Revista Prometheo.

She has participated in several conferences and festivals including the African Literature Association Conference, Medellin International Poetry Festival and Patras World Festival. She is among the handful of Sierra Leonean women who have published poetry collections and has consistently supported other writers by writing several introductions, forewords and endorsements for them.

Kamara is a member of African Literature Association, Sierra Leone Writers Guild, World Poetry Movement, Conservation Society of Sierra Leone and Founder of the Poetry Reading Club - FBC. She was the Media Team Coordinator, National Book Fair (Sierra Leone) and often serves as a consultant for certain organizations. She was recently honoured with the award of Lecturer of the Year for FBC, for the 2021/22 academic year. She currently holds an executive position in the Academic Staff Association, FBC, USL.