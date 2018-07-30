VP Juldeh Jalloh pays courtesy call on FCC

Contributed

Dr. Juldeh Jalloh, the Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone on Friday 27th July 2018 paid a visit to the Freetown City Council Mayor, Her worship Yvonne Aki Sawyer in her office together with some senior SLPP executive members.

VP Juldeh Jalloh made the visit with the Secretary General , Umaru Napoleon Koroma and Deputy Chairman of SLPP Dr. Umaru Dumbuya.

As the chairman of the inter-ministerial committee on decentralization, the VP is working very closely with all the councils in the country to strengthen relations for the actualization of President Julius Maada Bio’s vision for Sierra Leone under the New Direction.

Beyond strengthening the working relations with the FCC Mayor, his visit is viewed by many as a display of solidarity and acknowledgement of the work she is doing in the Freetown municipality.

During a brief walk around her office that is situated adjacent to the SLPP national headquarters at Wallace Johnson Street in Freetown, the majority of SLPP youths in the area chanted “ Nar we mayor” and “mayor don rise”.

This visit has showcase the effort of the VP to strengthen government’s strategic partnership with heads of various councils across the country irrespective of their partisan differences.

He has also extended similar courtesy calls on Makeni and Port Loko City Councils respectively.