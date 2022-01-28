VP Juldeh Jalloh in Guinea

The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Jalloh, led a high-powered delegation to neighbouring Guinea where he met with Prime Minister Beavogui. Here is what the Vice President wrote about the visit:

Yesterday, I led a high-powered government delegation comprising 7 Ministers to hold strategic meetings with the Prime Minister and other relevant authorities of the Republic of Guinea.

We are on a working visit to further strengthen bilateral relations and discuss issues of mutual interest on infrastructure, including the Yenga- Nongowa Peace Bridge, the Kabala- Faranah Road Construction, and other security issues. We have had excellent engagements thus far, and both countries remain committed to a very positive outcome.