Vision Travel Solutions, a Direct Travel company, is a leading North American corporate travel management agency, providing a comprehensive range of corporate travel, cruises, leisure vacations as well as meetings & incentives services.

Vision Travel possesses over 60 years of experience facilitating strategic travel management for top companies across Canada and North America, with offices in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and more. With a team of over 800 travel professionals, we operate 50 locations across Canada to serve the entire country from coast to coast.

We are committed to a more personal and responsive approach to corporate travel management and we achieve this through customer service, exceptional value and trust. This means we ensure our business travel clients get where they need to be, when they need to be there, at the best possible price. For our leisure travellers, this means working with them to plan the best possible vacation experience at a price that fits their budget. Finally, for our meetings & incentives clients, this means managing a program that achieves their ultimate objective with the highest level of service.

Our success is a testament to our valued team members. They provide dedicated customer service day in and day out and their loyalty to both our clients and our company are reflected in our 98% retention rate.

For more information please visit: https://visiontravel.ca/