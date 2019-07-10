Salone News

Vienna: Sierra Leone Permanent Representative presents credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations (Vienna), M’Baimba Lamin Baryoh, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

During his career, Mr. Baryoh, has served in various capacities, among them:

Honorary Consultant Surgeon in Police and Military Hospitals (2001-2019); Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Choithram Memorial Hospital, Sierra Leone (2000-2019); Ag Provost, College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Sierra Leone (2010-2011); Chairman of the Sierra Leone Medical and Dental Council (2011); Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Sierra Leone (2004-2010); Consultant Surgeon, Connaught Hospital, Sierra Leone (1999-2008); Senior Surgeon, Connaught Hospital, Sierra Leone (1997-1999); Lecturer, College of Medicine and Allied Health Science, Sierra Leone (1991-2019); Surgeon Specialist, Connaught Hospital, Sierra Leone (1987-1997); Senior Registrar, Connaught Hospital, Sierra Leone (1985-1987); Specialist Training in General Surgery/Traumatology/Anaesthesiology in St Walburga Hospital, Germany (1975-1983) and Head of Department of Surgery, Connaught Hospital.

Mr. Baryoh holds an MBBS from the Westfälische Wilhelms University, Germany and a Doctor of Surgery from the Chamber of Physicians (Ärztekammer) in Westfalen-Lippe.

He is married and has five children.

Source: United Nations Information Service, Vienna

Photo credit: Diplomatisches Magazin

