National Organization of Sierra Leoneans in North America (NOSLINA) raises $10,000 to sponsor Njala University Public Health students in memory of Dr. John Oliver Davies-Cole

Press Release

Video of National Organization of Sierra

Leoneans in North America (NOSLINA)

Launching of Davies-Cole Scholarship Fund

Summer, 2022

December 25, 2022

WASHINGTON, DC.

On August 21, 2022,

NOSLINA launched the Davies-Cole

Scholarship Fund. The organization is

pleased to release the event's documentary

video during this Yuletide season. Tis the

Season of giving!

https://youtu.be/1JLZvWHVp4E

Until his untimely passing in the summer of

2021, Dr. John Oliver Davies-Cole was State

Epidemiologist of Washington, DC. He was

also immediate past chairman of

NOSLINA’S Board of Directors.

Watch this gripping documentary over

dinner or, if you like, over breaks during

your leisure/downtime this holiday period -

then donate and share with others. You will

not regret it!

NOSLINA treasures your support of our

Scholarship Initiative to honor our fallen

hero and sponsor Public Health students at

Njala University. With wishes for a Merry

Christmas and Happy 2023, we thank you!