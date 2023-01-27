National Organization of Sierra Leoneans in North America (NOSLINA) raises $10,000 to sponsor Njala University Public Health students in memory of Dr. John Oliver Davies-Cole
Press Release
Video of National Organization of Sierra
Leoneans in North America (NOSLINA)
Launching of Davies-Cole Scholarship Fund
Summer, 2022
December 25, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC.
On August 21, 2022,
NOSLINA launched the Davies-Cole
Scholarship Fund. The organization is
pleased to release the event's documentary
video during this Yuletide season. Tis the
Season of giving!
Until his untimely passing in the summer of
2021, Dr. John Oliver Davies-Cole was State
Epidemiologist of Washington, DC. He was
also immediate past chairman of
NOSLINA’S Board of Directors.
Watch this gripping documentary over
dinner or, if you like, over breaks during
your leisure/downtime this holiday period -
then donate and share with others. You will
not regret it!
NOSLINA treasures your support of our
Scholarship Initiative to honor our fallen
hero and sponsor Public Health students at
Njala University. With wishes for a Merry
Christmas and Happy 2023, we thank you!
