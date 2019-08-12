Video clip on free quality school education in Sierra Leone

Here is an interesting video clip on free quality school education by Sherix Productions whose proprietor, Ibrahim Sheriif, now works at the Ministry of Basic Secondary School Education in Sierra Leone.

It covers a wide range of issues from textbooks to school examinations, school furniture and so on.

The clip is about is an update on FQSE in Sierra Leone and the presenter is Sheriif himself. He is the new Communications Specialist at the Ministry and the language he is speaking is Krio, the country’s lingua franca.