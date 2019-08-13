Vice President Juldeh Jalloh launches NACS 2019-2023

By Ibrahim Babatunde Sesay in Freetown, Sierra Leone

The Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Honourable Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh (photo) on Tuesday 13th August 2019 officially launched the National Anti- Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2019-2023 at a well attended ceremony held at Miatta Conference Centre, Youyi Building in Freetown.

In his keynote address, VP Juldeh Jalloh disclosed that the current government, through the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recovered looted public funds in 16 months to the tune of sixteen billion, six hundred and thirty one million, eight hundred and twenty four thousand five hundred and ten Leones (16,631,824,510).

He further noted that the conviction rate has also increased since they took over the governance of the state.

He said NACS is a guide in waging war against corruption and it is a fight "we must win as a nation."

He said NACS is aimed at tracking corruption as well as meeting local and international benchmarks in the fight against corruption.