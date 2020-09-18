Vice President Juldeh Jalloh visits Savage Street

By Babatunde Sesay, Freetown

The Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Friday 18th September, 2020 a during site visit at the collapsed Savage Street Bridge in Freetown assured of serious work to commence as soon as possible for the reconstruction of the bridge. He said that serious construction work should begin in a more secure manner as machinery would soon be deployed to ensure that government reconstructs the bridge within the shortest possible time.

He added that government has done an assessment of all bridges in Freetown and is determined to repair all old-fashioned bridges as well as those that are under serious threat. “It is unfortunate that the bridge has collapsed ahead of our government’s move to kick start the overall reconstruction of challenged bridges in the Western Area,” he stressed.

VP Juldeh Jalloh reiterated that the Minister of Works and Public Assets, Peter Bayuku Conteh has outlined the necessary plan of action and it is the right direction to go in order to rescue the ugly situation.

“Our responsibility as a government is to make sure that the outlined plan of action are implemented to the letter as soon as possible,” he said.