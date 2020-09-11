Vice President Juldeh Jalloh continues spot-check on Ministers

Contributed

Sierra Leone’s Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has continued with his unannounced visit to the Ministries of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE); Technical and Higher Education (MTHE); Works and Public Assets; and the Environment at New England Ville.

In particular, the Vice President engaged Dr. Moinina David Sengeh and Professor Aiah Gbakima, as ministers of basic education and higher education respectively, on the government’s overall strategy and plans to reopen schools. Learning institutions were closed down in March to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also met Peter Bayuku Conteh, the Minister of Works, and his deputy, Philip Tetema Tondoneh, and they talked about progress regarding their portfolio and targets they had met despite the pandemic.

At the ministry of environment, the Vice President specifically enquired about the Resettlement Policy and had favourable feedback in the ensuing discussions with Minister Professor Foday Jaward, a seasoned environmental and occupational health practitioner.

He concluded his day’s tour by also checking on other offices to meet and greet staff, including permanent secretaries and technical heads in the ministries.