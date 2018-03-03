Vancouver: First annual African roots talents show

By Our Correspndent

The Karakata Afrobeat Society organized its first Annual Africa Roots Talent Show Saturday, February, 17 at the Peacock Bar & Grill 10257 King George Boulevard in Surrey, near Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The event attracted over 250 people. Sixteen awards were given out to a wide array of talents running the gamut from musicians, poets, fashion designers, dancers, to athletes, pilots, and bloggers.

The event was opened with live performances by the Karakata Afrobeat Group, M’Girl and poetry recitals and motivational speeches by Dr. Charles Quist-Adade who doubles as Associate Executive Director of Karakata Afrobeat Society, Canada and professor of Kwantlen Polytechnic and Belief Dondoh, a professional Pilot/Aeronautics expert.

In his opening remarks, Toyin K. Ajayi, Chief Executive Director and Founder of Karaka noted that the Africa Roots Talent Show was cast as a dress rehearsal to a bigger, more expansive show and awards, beginning next February.

Dr. Quist-Adade used the occasion to thank the City of Surrey for providing a grant to organize the Talent Show.

The goal of the Annual African Roots Talent Show was to provide a platform for both professional and amateur artists, students, new immigrants, scholars, poets of all ages, genders, sexual orientations, ethnicities, abilities and disabilities during the African Heritage/Black History Month celebrations to express and share their skills and talents with fellow Canadians.

The African Roots Talent Show/Awards 2018 was held in collaboration with M’Girl (a First Nations musical group) and the Ghanaian-Canadian Association of British Columbia.

This First Annual Award was devoted to discovering and awarding outstanding talents who have been sharing their work with members of our community over the years.

List of the awardees and their areas of activity/expertise;

1. Yao Zeus Mohammed- Afro-Western Fashion Designer.

2. Feven Gy - Talented face designer/makeup Artist.

3. Lisa-Jane - Model.

4. Funmi Osatuyi - Food Maker/creator.

5. Ally Baharoon - Stammerer Comedian.

6. Sahara Davis - Surrey City Community organizer.

7. Peggy Jeje - Fabric Designer.

8. Eseosa Eweka - Blogger/poet

9. Lucille Ohio - Mother of the Year.

10. Safari Kabumbe - African Clothings & Designer.

11. David Markwei - Creative photography.

12. Indangamirwa Dance group - Dancers.

13. Belief Dodoh - Professional Pilot/Aeronautics.

14. Jason Bempong - Eclectic Mother fashion design.

15. Christopher Quist-Adade-photography.

16. Benard Boetang - Community involvements & supports.