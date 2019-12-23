Salone News

UAE delegation meets President Julius Maada Bio

A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates, UAE, led by its Minister of State, His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, last Sunday met with His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio to sign five agreements and Memoranda of Understanding.

As part of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the UAE head of delegation said he was instructed by His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE, to focus on sectors such as mining, oil and gas, infrastructure, education, health, water, roads, renewable energy and agriculture.

The five agreements also covered the avoidance of double taxation, the protection of investments, a joint committee for cooperation agreement, a framework of cooperation for the agricultural production of rice and maize and a memorandum of understanding on small and medium scale enterprises.

