Tropicana Employment Centre, Toronto

History and Mission

Equal Access to Opportunities

Tropicana Employment Centre was established in 1988 as a division of Tropicana Community Services to help youth in Scarborough and North York overcome barriers to employment by providing connections to employers.

Our mission as a division of Tropicana Community Services is achieved through culturally appropriate programs such as counselling, childcare, educational and employment services and youth development.

Tropicana Community Services, a Toronto-based multiservice organization, provides all youth, newcomers, people of Black and Caribbean heritage and others in need with opportunities and alternatives that lead to success and positive life choices.

Vision Statement

Communities in which all individuals have equal access to opportunities to reach their goals.

The core values that guide Tropicana Employment Centre services and customer service include:

Integrity

Our integrity is never compromised. Our success is a reflection of our diverse, dedicated and skilled staff and volunteers who take pride in their work. They conduct themselves in a manner that is in line with our belief of making a positive contribution to society.

Respect for the Individual

Our commitment to excellent service demands that we show consideration for the individual and that we be courteous, fair and sensitive in our dealings with each client, staff member and volunteer.

Social Responsibility

Our conduct is pursued in a manner that is socially responsible and earns respect for our many contributions to society. We are committed to improving the success of the programs and to be responsive to the community we serve.

Guiding Principles

Tropicana Employment Centre operates and strives to achieve competence and excellence; culturally appropriate service; collaboration and partnership; innovative programming and funding.

Customer Service Statement

Tropicana Employment Centre exists to provide exceptional support to assist our clients and employers in achieving their employment related goals. We are committed to professionalism, strong community partnerships, and the recognition of and respect for individual differences. We are committed to delivering the best service towards the betterment of our community.

Feedback? We welcome your feedback. Please e-mail us at feedback@tropicanaemployment.ca to leave your comments.

For further information please visit: http://www.tropicanaemployment.ca/about/meet-the-staff